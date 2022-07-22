ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

Ohio John Doe jail inmate is revealed to be murder suspect from Georgia

By Joe Gorman
 3 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)— Police learned this week a man they pulled over on July 9 who was held for more than a week as a John Doe in the Mahoning County jail on a drug charge is wanted for a March murder in Georgia.

Campris Hill, 22, is wanted by the Villa Rica, Ga., police department on charges of murder and aggravated assault for a March 2 shooting at an apartment complex that left a person dead and another person wounded.

Hill has been in jail since he was arrested following a traffic stop on July 9, and reports said police found marijuana and crack cocaine in his car. However, he gave police his brother’s name instead and kept insisting he was his brother.

The original fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine charge was refiled Tuesday against Hill in municipal court along with a third-degree felony charge of tampering with records. He is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court on those charges.

As for the Georgia charges, it is not clear when Hill will have an extradition hearing. A spokeswoman for Common Pleas Judge R. Scott Krichbaum, who is handling extraditions, said Hill is not on the list of inmates to have hearings this week.

Hill was taken into custody about 11:25 p.m. July 9 after he was pulled over at South and East Dewey avenues after the bright lights on a car he was driving were shining directly into a police cruiser.

When police went to talk to Hill, he appeared nervous and gave them a Georgia driver’s license. When officers spotted marijuana in the car, they ordered Hill out for a probable cause search.

Reports said police found a bag of crack cocaine in the car. When Hill was taken into custody, police told him he did not match the description of the person on the license and they asked him his social security number. Hill said he could not remember it, reports said.

Hill repeatedly insisted he was the person listed on the license, saying “he grew a few inches” since he received it.

Police did not say how they were able to determine Hill’s real identity.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

