Lemhi County, ID

U.S. Forest Service and Lemhi Co. Sheriff’s Office responding to helicopter crash

 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U1UbU_0goR3Jh900
U.S. Forest Service - Salmon-Challis National Forest

LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The U.S. Forest Service confirmed Thursday night that it is working with the Lemhi County Sheriff's Office to respond to an aircraft incident related to the Moose Fire.

Amy Baumer, the Public Affairs Officer for the Salmon-Challis National Forest said they are aware of an aircraft incident and are responding with the law enforcement agency.

ROTACK Helicopter Service released the following statement: "It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that on July 21, 2022, at approximately 3:30 PM a CH-47D series “Chinook” helicopter, operated by ROTAK Helicopter Services with two pilots onboard, was involved in an accident in the area near Salmon, ID. Emergency medical teams are responding to the scene.

ROTAK Helicopter Services is working closely with all appropriate agencies and will issue a full statement as information is confirmed. Company leadership asks for prayers and privacy on behalf of the involved families at this time."

No other information is being released at this time.

The Moose Fire is burning five miles southwest of North Fork, Idaho. It is still very active according to fire managers. They report the fire has burned more than 20,600 acres as of Thursday afternoon. It is 0% contained. The cause of the fire is not known, and still being investigated. It started Sunday, July 17.

There are currently no evacuation orders.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l5qqR_0goR3Jh900

KIFI Local News 8

Wildfires force residents to leave homes near Salmon

SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Woodtick Fire burning the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness is now forcing those near it to evacuate. The fire is burning approximately 30 miles by air north of Challis and 6 miles northwest of Meyers Cove. The Lemhi County Sheriff's office reports those...
SALMON, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Evacuations Ordered in Lemhi County Due to Fire

The Lemhi County Sheriff's Office has ordered evacuations due to the Woodtick Fire. Residents at Camas Creek are in GO status, which means immediate evacuation is necessary. Residents at Castle Creek and Sliver Creek, including Ramshorn Creek are in SET status, meaning they should prepare for the possibility of evacuation.
LEMHI COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pilots killed in Salmon River helicopter crash

SALMON – The two helicopter pilots involved in a crash near the Salmon River Thursday afternoon were killed. Details about the crash are unavailable, but a news release from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office indicates the call came in just before 5 p.m. Officials with the U.S. Forest Service were already involved in rescue efforts and lifesaving measures when local search and rescue arrived.
SALMON, ID
eastidahonews.com

Moose Fire near Salmon continues to grow amid hot, dry conditions

SALMON – Firefighters are still working to contain the Moose Fire burning about five miles southwest of North Fork near Salmon. The blaze, which started last Sunday around 4 p.m., has grown 3,491 acres in the last 24 hours for a total of 32,330 acres. “Today, fire behavior is...
SALMON, ID
