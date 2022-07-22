U.S. Forest Service and Lemhi Co. Sheriff’s Office responding to helicopter crash

U.S. Forest Service - Salmon-Challis National Forest

LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The U.S. Forest Service confirmed Thursday night that it is working with the Lemhi County Sheriff's Office to respond to an aircraft incident related to the Moose Fire.

Amy Baumer, the Public Affairs Officer for the Salmon-Challis National Forest said they are aware of an aircraft incident and are responding with the law enforcement agency.

ROTACK Helicopter Service released the following statement: "It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that on July 21, 2022, at approximately 3:30 PM a CH-47D series “Chinook” helicopter, operated by ROTAK Helicopter Services with two pilots onboard, was involved in an accident in the area near Salmon, ID. Emergency medical teams are responding to the scene.

ROTAK Helicopter Services is working closely with all appropriate agencies and will issue a full statement as information is confirmed. Company leadership asks for prayers and privacy on behalf of the involved families at this time."

No other information is being released at this time.

The Moose Fire is burning five miles southwest of North Fork, Idaho. It is still very active according to fire managers. They report the fire has burned more than 20,600 acres as of Thursday afternoon. It is 0% contained. The cause of the fire is not known, and still being investigated. It started Sunday, July 17.

There are currently no evacuation orders.