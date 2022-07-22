ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagan, MN

Charges say man who threw firework in Eagan movie theater had 3 accomplices; baby has facial burns

redlakenationnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 18-year-old man accused of throwing a lit firework into an Eagan movie theater is one of four suspects in the incident, which left a baby with facial burns and...

www.redlakenationnews.com

CBS Minnesota

Man charged with assault after standoff in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A 30-year-old man faces charges after police say he fired his gun during a standoff in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday.Abdulwahid Hassan Hedo was charged with two counts of first-degree assault in Hennepin County on Friday.The criminal complaint says officers were called to a home on Douglas Lane, where family members said Hedo was making threats to burn down the house. In the days before, family said he had made threats and caused property damage.While officers were at the scene, they heard multiple gunshots and Hedo broke windows and caused property damage, the complaint says. Officer Hassan Robertson, who...
City
Eagan, MN
Eagan, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
froggyweb.com

Bloomington boy faces drug overdose charges

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A 17-year-old boy is charged in the fatal drug overdose of a 15-year-old girl from West St. Paul. The Dakota County Attorney’s office says the teen from Bloomington is facing one count of third-degree murder for providing the fentanyl that resulted in her death. The girl was unconscious and not breathing on the morning of Apr. 20 and later died in the hospital.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Firework thrown in Eagan movie theater burned infant, injured woman

Criminal charges were filed Thursday against an 18-year-old Eagan man accused of exploding a firework inside a movie theater last week. Prosecutors in Dakota County say the blast at the Emagine Movie Theater at 2055 Cliff Rd on July 12 injured at least two people, including an 11-month-old baby who sustained facial burns and a woman whose leg wounds collected debris and later became infected.
EAGAN, MN
Bring Me The News

May death of 2-year-old in Minneapolis ruled a homicide

More than two months after a 2-year-old boy died in Minneapolis, his death has been ruled a homicide. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office announced Sunday that 2-year-old Ona'Je Prince Sincere Jackson-Jones has been ruled a homicide, with his cause of death from complications of multiple blunt force injuries. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Charges: Anoka County inmate escaped from custody after sneaking into employee car

ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 30-year-old man now faces additional charges after he escaped from custody Wednesday by sneaking into an Anoka County employee’s vehicle. Terence Martin, 30, was being transported back to jail after visiting a hospital when he escaped from custody. Martin managed to hide inside an Anoka County employee’s vehicle, who drove away without realizing an inmate was with her, according to the criminal complaint.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
KARE 11

Charges filed in death of firefighter's 12-year-old son

OTSEGO, Minn. — An Otsego man is charged with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with an UTV crash that claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy. Prosecutors say Austin Mehlhoff Copsey was drunk when he crashed his Polaris side-by-side into a row of mailboxes July 16 and rolled several times, ending up in the ditch. A passenger in the UTV, 12-year-old Jesse Hooper, was killed in the incident. Jesse is the son of an Elk River Firefighter.
OTSEGO, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ccxmedia.org

Jay Boughton Family After Verdict: ‘This family has stayed in the light.’

After nearly 16 hours of deliberation Thursday, a jury found 34-year-old Jamal Smith guilty of shooting and killing youth baseball coach Jay Boughton. Boughton was driving home from a baseball game with his son Harrison on Highway 169 in Plymouth last year, before a road rage incident between him and Smith turned deadly.
PLYMOUTH, MN
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing Firearms from Shipments

Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to stealing multiple firearms from shipments destined for Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL) businesses. Prosecutors said beginning in August 2021, law enforcement began receiving information about firearms thefts from shipments to FFLs. On March 9th, 2022 the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives was contacted after 11 firearms were stolen from a recent shipment that was carried by XPO Logistics.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Police: Adult driver, 3 juvenile suspects arrested following assault, pursuit in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Four people, including three juvenile suspects, are in custody following an alleged assault and subsequent police pursuit in Brooklyn Park Wednesday, according to police.Just after 3:30 p.m., police say officers responded to a business on the 7600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard on the report of an assault. Police were told that two suspects physically assaulted a boy and left in a vehicle. Witnesses at the scene informed police of the suspect vehicle description and said the occupants had firearms. Ten minutes later, an officer spotted the vehicle on Brookdale Drive at Noble Avenue and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver didn't stop and a pursuit began. At one point, the officer used a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver to successfully end the pursuit near the 7000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard. The adult driver fled, but three juvenile suspects were arrested in the vehicle. The adult driver, who ran into the nearby neighborhood, was soon located and taken into custody. Three firearms were recovered from the vehicle, police said, and all occupants were arrested for weapon-related crimes. 
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

Trinity Ottoson-Smith murder suspect indicted, bail raised to $2 million

(FOX 9) - A man charged with murdering a child as she played on her trampoline now faces new charges and a higher bail in connection with the deadly incident. D’Pree Shareef Robinson, 19, of Minneapolis has been charged by a Hennepin County Grand Jury with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder and one count of first-degree murder (with intent). Robinson was previously arrested and charged with second-degree murder as a result of the shooting.
Bring Me The News

Woman hit by train while crossing tracks in Delano

A woman was hospitalized after she was hit by a train while trying to cross tracks in Delano Friday. According to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of an injured woman near 4th Street South and Franklin Avenue East at around 2 a.m. The woman,...
DELANO, MN

