ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota food shelves battling to meet rising demand amid inflationary surge

redlakenationnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore Minnesotans are seeking help from food shelves this summer as the high cost of everything from gas to groceries is forcing more people to rely...

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 4

Related
fox9.com

Minnesota doctor creates healthy snack company to help lower cholesterol

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A local Minnesota doctor created a snack company to help patients lower their cholesterol with food, instead of relying only on medications. Dr. Elizabeth Klodas designed Step One Foods to help people reduce their reliance on medications for conditions they can solve by improving their diet. While medications used for high cholesterol were improving patients’ numbers, it wasn't solving their underlying health.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

See the stroke death rate in Minnesota

Investigated the stroke death rate in Minnesota using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Interactive Atlas of Heart Disease and Stroke. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
KAAL-TV

Minnesota's Frontline Worker Pay application closes

(ABC 6 News) - The deadline for the Minnesota's Frontline Worker Bonus Pay applications ended at 5 p.m. Friday. People who worked in various frontline jobs during the pandemic were encouraged to apply, and it's estimated over 1.2 million Minnesotans did. State officials estimate 667,000 Minnesotans will be deemed eligible,...
KAAL-TV

Millions of dollars in food aid for Minnesota kids

(ABC 6 News) - With rising inflation costs around the country keeping food on the table can be hard, but there's a spotlight this summer on how to keep children fed and healthy with well balanced meals. Between new federal dollars allocated to EBT and local summer lunch programs, there...
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#Nonprofits#Minnesotans
ktwb.com

Xcel Energy to build large transmission line in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) — Xcel Energy has started gathering public input on its plan to build one of Minnesota’s largest transmission line projects in recent years. The utility company has proposed building a 140-mile power line that would run from Becker in the north to Lyon County to the south.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

38 Extremely Easy Words that People in Minnesota and Iowa Say Wrong

The top words that people in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois have a hard time pronouncing correctly. Has this ever happened to you? You are having a conversation with someone and the individual stops you in mid-sentence to let you know that the word you just spoke was said incorrectly. If it has, you aren't alone and I just wanted you to know that saying a few words "wrong" is normal. Very, very normal! In fact, here's a huge list of words that people in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois say incorrectly all of the time.
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Dry Conditions Spreading Across More of Minnesota

UNDATED -- After another week with little to no rain the dry conditions in Minnesota are getting worse. The latest update Thursday from the U.S. Drought Monitor says 28 percent of the state is now abnormally dry, up from 11 percent a week ago. The abnormally dry area stretches from a line from Ortonville on the western border through St. Cloud and further east to the Wisconsin border and areas to the south of that line down to Interstate 90. All of Stearns and Sherburne counties are in the area.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
1520 The Ticket

Who Are The Largest Employers Here in Minnesota?

When it comes to employers in the state of Minnesota, the organization that tops the list is one that is pretty familiar to those of us in southeast Minnesota. The Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal conducts a survey each spring that seeks to find out just how many Minnesotans are employed by the various companies, organizations and businesses here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

What's changed, what's consistent amid a new wave of COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS -- The novel coronavirus of 2019 is not yet old news, but it is evolving as patients and physicians endure the latest surge in this summer of 2022."I think the shortness of breath piece is less than what we saw early on," Dr. Mark Sannes, an infectious disease physician at HealthParters, explained to WCCO. "The cough and fever piece looks very similar. It is a different disease in the sense that we are seeing a lot less severe illness now than we did early on in the pandemic."The HealthPartners system of hospitals and clinics is spread throughout the Metro,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Two Harbors Resort One Of Three Minnesota Destinations To Make Travel + Leisure’s 10 Best In the Midwest

Travel + Leisure prides itself on being a top travel media brand in the world, with the mission to both inform and inspire travelers. They also pride themselves on covering "small towns and big cities, hidden gems and tried-and-true destinations, beaches and lakes, mountains and valleys, national parks and outdoor adventures, road trips and cruises, fine-dining experiences and secret hole-in-the-wall establishments, and everything in between."
TWO HARBORS, MN
mprnews.org

So far, Minnesota avoids recent national uptick in COVID cases

On Wednesday we learned that both President Joe Biden and Sen. Tina Smith have COVID-19. This is on the heels of learning that the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, tested positive. While all were fully vaccinated and boosted, which may be helping...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Signs of Omicron variants spreading in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- While two super-infectious strains of the Omicron variant are fueling spikes in COVID-19 cases across the country, new infections in Minnesota appear to be holding steady, although there are signs the new variants are spreading.Data from the University of Minnesota wastewater surveillance study shows an increase in virus prevalence this week in all of the seven regions tracked but one -- the state's southeastern corner. The areas that saw the greatest increases were southwestern and south-central Minnesota, both of which have recorded significant spikes since July 10. Meanwhile, the viral load in Twin Cities wastewater has held steady...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1520 The Ticket

19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota

19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin. A friend of mine sent me a text the other day that said, "Hey, I want you to visit a winery with me!". Obviously, I responded super fast to that text because that sounds like the perfect thing to do this summer. Hanging out with friends this summer is something I want to do more of...I miss it...and we are all busy...but for some reason when the word "wine" shows up in conversation, our schedule opens.
ROCHESTER, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy