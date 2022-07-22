Jury convicts Hwy. 169 road-rage shooter of first- and second-degree murder

More than two months after a 2-year-old boy died in Minneapolis, his death has been ruled a homicide. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office announced Sunday that 2-year-old Ona'Je Prince Sincere Jackson-Jones has been ruled a homicide, with his cause of death from complications of multiple blunt force injuries. The...
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 2-year-old's death that authorities were investigating as "suspicious" has now been ruled a homicide.A report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office released Sunday identified the child as Ona'Je Jackson-Jones. The report said he died of "complications of multiple blunt force injuries."Minneapolis police responded to an apartment on the 2400 block of Oakland Avenue May 4 on a report of an unresponsive child. The boy was taken to the hospital, where he died. At the time, the Minneapolis Police Department said it was investigating the death as "suspicious."A 4-month-old sibling was also evaluated at the hospital.The boys' mother, Navonna West, was charged with two counts of malicious punishment of a child in May. Both of her sons had numerous bruises and other injuries, and the 4-month-old had possible burns, according to the criminal complaint.In an interview with police, West tried to deny or minimize the boys' injuries, saying that they were the result of illness, the complaint states.
Iowa City Police say an Illinois woman was still drunk after driving all the way from Chicago to the Johnson County Jail to bail out a friend. Jail staff report 29-year-old Jordin Robinson showed signs of impairment when she arrived at the facility around 5:30 Sunday morning in her 2022 Volkswagen. Police say she admitted to drinking, performed poorly on field sobriety tests and registered a breath alcohol level of .171%. Robinson allegedly said her last drink was back in Chicago at 11:30pm.
A North Side woman with 12 shoplifting convictions in her background shoplifted 18 more times in Chicago while on bail for a pending shoplifting case, prosecutors alleged Friday. Ingrid Campos, 43, told police she targeted TJ Maxx and Marshalls stores “because her belief was they had no security and a no-chase policy,” Assistant State’s Attorney Brian Burke said.
(FOX 9) - A man charged with murdering a child as she played on her trampoline now faces new charges and a higher bail in connection with the deadly incident. D’Pree Shareef Robinson, 19, of Minneapolis has been charged by a Hennepin County Grand Jury with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder and one count of first-degree murder (with intent). Robinson was previously arrested and charged with second-degree murder as a result of the shooting.
ST. PAUL, Minn. – A 17-year-old boy is charged in the fatal drug overdose of a 15-year-old girl from West St. Paul. The Dakota County Attorney’s office says the teen from Bloomington is facing one count of third-degree murder for providing the fentanyl that resulted in her death. The girl was unconscious and not breathing on the morning of Apr. 20 and later died in the hospital.
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are asking for public help in locating a 10-year-old girl who left her foster home and is unaccounted for. Majestii Newsom was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday, and authorities are worried about her safety. The foster home she left is on the 1500 block of Queen Ave. N, but investigators say Majestii is "familiar" with the 1600 block of Thomas Ave. N. Residents in that neighborhood are encouraged to keep an extra diligent eye open.
RACINE — A Racine man accused of attempted homicide charges is also facing armed robbery charges, along with two others. Jamauel A. Ford, 23, of the 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue, and Jerome M. Johnson, 20, of the 1100 block of Reiley Court, were charged with a felony count of attempted robbery with use of force and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
Two sisters were struck by gunfire on the Division Street bar strip early Saturday, according to information from Chicago police and sources. Both women are in good condition, and one suspect is in custody, police said. Cops assigned to the famed nightlife strip reported shots near an alley on the...
ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 30-year-old man now faces additional charges after he escaped from custody Wednesday by sneaking into an Anoka County employee’s vehicle. Terence Martin, 30, was being transported back to jail after visiting a hospital when he escaped from custody. Martin managed to hide inside an Anoka County employee’s vehicle, who drove away without realizing an inmate was with her, according to the criminal complaint.
MINNEAPOLIS – A Chicago man has been convicted of first-degree murder and two other charges for the shooting death of a suburban Twin Cities man in what authorities called a road-rage case. A jury on Thursday found Jamal Smith guilty of three counts in the July 2021 death of...
(Waukegan, IL) Another homicide has been reported in Waukegan. Police say the incident took place on Wednesday night around 8 o’clock in the 24-hundred block of Greenwood Avenue. Officials say two gunshot victims were found at the scene, with one, identified as 30-year-old Bruno Martinez-Garcia of Waukegan, being pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital. The other victim, a male in his 20’s, was said to suffer severe injuries. Officials believe the two males were sitting in a vehicle, when another vehicle approached…someone inside the approaching car shot the victims, and fled. There have been no arrests announced.
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police found two women shot while on foot patrol in Gold Coast Saturday morning. Police said officers were on patrol, in the 0-100 block of West Division around 3:17 a.m., when they heard shots and found two women shot. A 29-year-old woman was grazed in the...
Oak Park police are investigating the homicide of 41-year-old Chicago resident Terrance Roebuck, who was found unresponsive in the 100 block of Lake Street Saturday night. This is the second gun-related homicide in Oak Park this summer. “Any instance where gun violence results in the senseless loss of life is...
Chicago police hope the public will help track down two offenders who stabbed a woman who intervened in a robbery on a Red Line train in the Loop last week. According to police, two women, ages 21 and 22, were on the train at Monroe around 2:15 a.m. Monday when the people seen in these surveillance images took the younger woman’s purse at knifepoint.
Jamal Smith, a 34-year-old Chicago man, has been found guilty of first-degree murder for the 2021 road rage shooting death of Jay Boughton, a father and youth baseball coach who was shot dead on Highway 169. A jury found Smith guilty of first- and second-degree murder for the July 6,...
OTSEGO, Minn. — An Otsego man is charged with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with an UTV crash that claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy. Prosecutors say Austin Mehlhoff Copsey was drunk when he crashed his Polaris side-by-side into a row of mailboxes July 16 and rolled several times, ending up in the ditch. A passenger in the UTV, 12-year-old Jesse Hooper, was killed in the incident. Jesse is the son of an Elk River Firefighter.
A 28-year-old was found dead inside a jail cell about 70 miles west of Minneapolis on Thursday. The Meeker County Sheriff's Office said Brady Schmidt, of Dassel, was found unresponsive in the county jail in Litchfield at about 8:30 a.m. Jail staff attempted life-saving measures and Schmidt was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
