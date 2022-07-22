ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

2022 Indianapolis Colts win total: Matt Ryan seeks to unlock Indy

By Matt Wiesenfeld
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06GURi_0goQzpXX00
Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Matt Ryan. Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

There is no doubt the Indianapolis Colts have talent. They won nine games a year ago but missed the playoffs thanks to losses in their final two games.

That brought about changes as they sought to upgrade at quarterback, again. Out went Carson Wentz and in came Matt Ryan. Wentz has always been a lightning rod, but if you look at his numbers, he led a solid offense. Was he going to lead the Colts to a Super Bowl? Probably not, but this is an offense that is more ground-heavy than almost every other team in the NFL. (They were second in rushing last year.)

That is not the kind of offense that Ryan is accustomed to leading, so it will be interesting to see how this works. Asking the veteran to do less than he was asked to do in Atlanta should work, right?

On defense, the Colts were a classic bend-but-don't-break group. Darius Leonard might be the best middle linebacker in the NFL, but being elite at that position is not as advantageous as it used to be. They need to put more pressure on the quarterback. Signing cornerback Stephon Gilmore might turn into a super savvy move. You need pressure off the edge, but you need an elite corner to win too.

Indy has a very sturdy floor, but its ceiling is wide-open for debate.

Indianapolis Colts win totals

Over 9.5 (-160)

Under 9.5 (+135)

Best Bet: Under 9.5

When I first started looking at the Colts' schedule, I thought it would be easy to get to 10 wins. The Colts are a quality team, and they get to play the combo of Houston and Jacksonville four times, including both on the road to start the season.

Even with those four wins seemingly in the bank, I just couldn't get there. The AFC South plays the AFC West this season, and I think the Colts are going to be underdogs in all four of those games. They get Kansas City and the Los Angeles Chargers at home and the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders on the road. That is a real chunk of their schedule.

The Colts also get the NFC East, but the way the schedule lines up, they have to play at Dallas on a short week, and hosting Philadelphia is not going to be an easy one either. Hosting the Commanders is a nice spot, and visiting New York to play the Giants on New Year's Day should be an easy victory.

Some other games that round out the schedule are trips to New England and Minnesota. That is another grouping where I expect them to be underdogs. Both teams should be better than a year ago.

Like I said in the intro, I thought it would be easy to get to 10 wins, which the odds are saying is the consensus opinion. I am happy to be in the profitable minority with the Colts, though. They are certainly going to be very competitive in a lot of games, and their finale against Houston should be a gimme that might help them get into the playoffs.

It just won't put them over the win total.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Report: NFL would not accept 6-8 game suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson

Shortly after it was learned Tuesday that the hearing in front of NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson regarding the possible suspension of Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to last for "multiple days," The Associated Press' Rob Maaddi dropped somewhat of a bombshell when he tweeted the league could accept a ban of six-to-eight games for Watson rather than the indefinite suspension it reportedly requested:
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Browns reportedly 'did their homework' on 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Depending on the latest report on the subject, the Cleveland Browns allegedly expect to be without starting quarterback Deshaun Watson from anywhere between half and all of the upcoming NFL season as Watson and company await to learn if he'll be suspended over no fewer than two-dozen allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Steelers' 'real competition' at QB is between Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett for backup job?

Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro defensive tackle Cam Heyward seemed to confirm what's been repeated since early spring when he essentially named free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky as the favorite to be the club's starting quarterback for Week 1 over career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett last week. A subsequent story then said that Trubisky would "have to be outplayed by a considerable margin" during training camp and the preseason to lose the job before September, barring an injury.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Browns Officially Sign Veteran Quarterback

What started as a rumor followed by a workout just 24 hours ago has manifested into a reality - and not one that Cleveland Browns fans are overly thrilled about. On Friday, the Cleveland Browns officially announced the signing of veteran quarterback Josh Rosen. The move comes just hours after Rosen worked out for the Browns. He clearly made the right impression.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Atlanta, IN
Local
Indiana Football
State
Minnesota State
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
MarketRealist

Who Owns Heinz Ketchup? Company Canceled Steelers Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have terminated their deal with Heinz. The team’s home stadium will longer be called Heinz Field. Who owns Heinz ketchup and why did the company cancel the deal with the Steelers?. Article continues below advertisement. Heinz is headquartered in Pittsburgh and signed the deal with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Steelers' Cam Heyward: Larry Ogunjobi 'was very open and upfront' about Mason Rudolph incident

Almost immediately after the Pittsburgh Steelers signed former Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a one-year deal last month, many fans and insiders were quick to point out that it was Ogunjobi who shoved current Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph to the ground during the 2019 incident involving Browns All-Pro pass-rusher Myles Garrett:
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Carson Wentz
Yardbarker

Analyst: Steelers' Mitchell Trubisky 'is QB1 with a bullet'

Those who have paid any attention to the situation shouldn't have been surprised when All-Pro defensive tackle Cam Heyward essentially declared last week that free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky is an overwhelming favorite to officially be named the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Trubisky is currently competing against first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett and career backup Mason Rudolph.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Insider on Juan Soto trade rumors: 'One team I'm watching very carefully is the San Francisco Giants'

The MLB trade deadline is less than two weeks away and the hottest name on the market continues to be Home Run Derby champion Juan Soto. Things seem to be well past the point of a possible agreement on a contract extension to keep Soto in the nation's capital and now the questions appears to be whether the Washington Nationals will move the two-time All-Star before the deadline or if he will walk in the offseason.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
Yardbarker

Insider believes Cowboys will cut Ezekiel Elliott after 2022: RB's contract has been 'such an albatross'

Ezekiel Elliott has been a mainstay with the Dallas Cowboys offense for six years, but one report suggest the upcoming seventh season may be the last. In an appearance on the "Washington Football Talk" podcast, 105.3 The Fan Cowboys insider Bobby Belt claimed that Elliott could turn in a vintage season in 2022 and still get cut after the season due to the size of his contract.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Former NFL QB Shares A Simple Lamar Jackson Prediction

The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson have not agreed to terms on a new contract. If they don’t sign an extension, Jackson could walk away as a free agent after playing out his fifth-year option. However, patience is a virtue and the former league MVP might reap the fruits...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Deshaun Watson has financial incentive to accept suspension?

Deshaun Watson will likely be suspended at some point in the coming weeks, and there have been reports that the Cleveland Browns star plans to file a lawsuit if he does not feel the length of the ban is appropriate. However, Watson may have some serious financial incentive to accept the punishment and move on.
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
RamDigest

DeSean Jackson Receives Rams Super Bowl Ring

DeSean Jackson's most recent NFL endeavors came in Las Vegas, but he's hit the gridiron jackpot in Los Angeles. Jackson was part of the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl ring bestowment ceremonies, as he showcased his nearly earned ring on his Instagram story. The veteran receiver, who remains a free agent, earned the first championship honor of his career despite being bid farewell from the Rams prior to the postseason, his last game in blue and yellow coming in October.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Announce Signing Of Veteran Quarterback

The Los Angeles Rams are bolstering their quarterback depth ahead of training camp. The NFC West team announced this Saturday that it's signed veteran quarterback Luis Perez. Perez, a former USFL quarterback, joins a position group that also features Matthew Stafford, John Wolford and Bryce Perkins. Perez will join the...
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

37K+
Followers
38K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy