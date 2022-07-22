Stolen Kia prompts police chase in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A stolen Kia prompted a police chase out of the Linden neighborhood Thursday evening.

Around 9 p.m., police officers followed the stolen vehicle and its two occupants around Columbus in a pursuit that began on the city’s northeast side and ended on the city’s southeast side, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The two passengers in the stolen Kia reportedly tried to make a stop, and the suspects eventually drove to Franklin Park where they abandoned the vehicle, police said.

One suspect was arrested on the railroad tracks near Franklin Park, but a second suspect — who tried to steal another Kia — has yet to be arrested, according to police.

No one was injured during the chase, police said.