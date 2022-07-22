ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humble, TX

Video captures Humble PD officer swing at man, knock him to ground after he called police for help

Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumble – A video widely shared on social media shows Humble Police Officer John Cox taking a swing and knocking a man to the ground after the man called 911 for help following a bar fight. “This may be one of the worst ones I’ve seen. That’s so...

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 37

Matthew Johnston
2d ago

im against police brutality.... but if this man admitted to firing a weapon and blantly pointingbit at people. i probably would have punched him in the face too. the problem today is there is no self accountability. if you asked that guy. he did nothing wrong. also wjatver that officer did, punch push or whatever, he did not do enough to rough him up in the pictures. im willing to bet that was from being involved in prior altercation

Reply(1)
8
Rob
2d ago

The guy was drunk… got into a fight… had a weapon on him, pointed it at others… fired the weapon at others. It is reasonable to assume the officer went to arrest him and he would not turn around to be cuffed. Probably running his mouth. I would have punched him too. No sympathy.

Reply
4
bestservedcold
2d ago

the lawyer says his poor little client was mistreated so it must be true all he did was shoot at a couple people and point it at others and attempt to back away from police better pay the man!

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Humble, TX
Humble, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAN HIRES ATTORNEY AFTER ACCUSING HUMBLE OFFICER OF EXCESSIVE FORCE AND SERIOUS INJURY-VIDEO TELLS DIFFERENT STORY

THE ATTACHED VIDEO INCLUDES SECURITY CAMERA VIDEO OF THE FIGHT, SHOOTING, OFFICER ENCOUNTER, AND 911 CALL. On June 24, 2022, Christopher Hanna was at Lloyd’s Bar located at 111 North Avenue A in Humble. Security camera video from the bar shows it closing as patrons and employees leave. Hanna is leaning against the wall in what appears to be texting. Several patrons and employees leave the premises. At about 2:30 am two motorcycles pull into the parking lot and then go out of camera range for a 25-seconds as they go to the back parking lot, They then come back into view and as the first bike parks, you can see Hanna approach the rider with an object in his hand even before the rider gets off his motorcycle. It appears words are exchanged and the rider dismounts the motorcycle and moves toward Hanna in an aggressive manner. The rider then produces a chain as they once again go off camera. As the second rider parks his motorcycle he quickly gets off of it and moves in the direction where Hanna and the first rider go out of camera view. Eighteen seconds later both riders move toward their motorcycles and Hanna follows behind, now with a chain in his hand. He throws it at the riders and backs up. One of the riders then retrieves the chain and both get on their motorcycles and start to leave. Hanna now comes back into view with a pistol hand-drawn and points it at the riders as they leave. Multiple muzzle flashes can be seen as he quickly advances on them firing within 20 feet of them. Both riders leave. In the parking lot is a vehicle that had been parked with the lights on. Inside was a female driver who had never exited her vehicle. As soon as the riders leave Hanna points his gun at the back of her car and approaches it. He then walks to the side of the vehicle with the weapon drawn. He then walks out of camera view. About 45-seconds later he comes back into view on his cell phone and within two minutes the first Humble Police patrol unit arrives at the scene. The officer, identified as Officer Cox, approaches him, pats him down, and then speaks with him. He walks the scene with Officer Cox and appears to be describing his actions. Cox then has him sit down close to the building as he goes to the vehicle that Hanna had approached with the gun and speaks with the female. Cox then goes back to Hanna. With Hanna still sitting you can see Cox remove his handcuffs. There is a verbal altercation in which from the angle of the security camera it appears Officer Cox sucker punches Hanna. Hanna goes to the ground hard and with cuffs, in hand, Officer Cox attempts to hold him down as Hanna continues to resist. With the help of another officer, he is finally detained. After slowing the video you can see Officer Cox using both hands to push him in the area of the collar bone with cuffs still in hand. Hanna goes down as Cox holds his head to the ground and attempts to get his arm behind him. Hanna continues to resist. Another officer then arrives to assist. He continues to resist when they get Hanna to his feet. He was then placed in the patrol car. He was booked into the Humble jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was then transferred to the Harris County Jail.
HUMBLE, TX
fox26houston.com

Used car dealership owner shot, killed by ex-brother-in-law in northwest Houston

HOUSTON - Officials are investigating how a dispute between former family members resulted in a deadly shooting overnight Sunday in northwest Houston. It happened around 2 a.m. at an auto shop in the 7800 block of Fallbrook Dr. That's where investigators said a shop employee told officers he, the shop owner, and his ex-brother-in-law were drinking beers at the shop.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Lloyd S Bar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Click2Houston.com

1 teen dead, 2 others injured after shooting outside SE Houston gas station, police say

HOUSTON – A 19-year-old is dead and two other teens were injured after a shooting took place at a gas station in southeast Houston late Saturday night, Houston police said. According to HPD Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu, a Pasadena PD officer reported hearing gunshots in the area near a gas station located at the corner of Gulf Freeway and Astoria.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy