Looks like Blizzard accidentally leaked the release date for Wrath of the Lich King Classic

As spotted by WoW Head , Blizzard seems to have let slip the Wrath of the Lich King Classic release date a wee bit earlier than intended. According to an image uploaded to the WoW Classic website , and then quickly removed from it, "The Lich King Returns September 26, 2022".

When we tried to decide which World of Warcraft expansion Classic should end on , Fraser made a solid argument for Wrath of the Lich King to be its finale, writing, "I wouldn't say WoW peaked in 2008—I'll never give up my Demon Hunter—but that's definitely a time I'd love to revisit. It's where Blizzard started beefing up the quest design and using phasing for more ambitious storytelling, and it's the story I'd been waiting for since Frozen Throne."

It's also where Blizzard has decided to start seriously tweaking the way old expansions work in their World of Warcraft Classic incarnations. That's why this time you'll be able to play as a Death Knight from the off , rather than having to unlock the class by getting another character to level 55, as it was in the before times.

If you're too impatient to wait until September 26, you can still opt-in to join the Wrath of the Lich King Classic beta , which has been running since June.

