Metta Sandiford-Artest’s BOLD prediction for LeBron James, Lakers in 2022-23

Welcome to Watches of the Week, where we'll track the rarest, wildest, and most covetable watches spotted on celebrities. Different, unexpected, once-in-a-generation, controversial: these are just some of the qualities Russell Westbrook has in common with his new watch. Sitting courtside at NBA Summer League, Russ wore the headliner from the batch of new Rolex releases unveiled at Watches & Wonders in late March: a black-and-green bezel GMT-Master II. And while Rolex has put out revamped GMTs three out of the past five years, this isn’t just any GMT—it’s set up with a rare configuration. If you look carefully, you’ll see that both the date window and the crown (the knob jutting out from the case) are situated on the left-hand side of the watch. This is what’s known in the watch world as a destro, or a watch made special for all the lefties out there. It’s hard to find destros in general, but that’s especially high-end Rolexes. Before this GMT, the only Rolex destros that existed were custom jobs for folks like Charlie Chaplin. Westbrook’s GMT is the first-ever full production run of a destro watch from the Crown. Naturally, this is a perfect watch for Westbrook, who is something of a handedness oddball. Although he shoots with his right hand, he’s a natural lefty—a quirk he shares with Rudy Gobert and teammate (for now!) LeBron James. This watch truly embraces Westbrook’s #WhyNot philosophy.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO