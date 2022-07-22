ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Twitter is running with Josh Hawley's solidarity fist and flee moment during January 6 hearing

By Nicole Gaudiano
 3 days ago
Two images of Republican Sen. Josh Hawley are shown during a House January 6 Committee hearing House January 6 committee/screenshots
  • The Jan. 6 committee showed the photo of Sen. Josh Hawley raising his fist in solidarity with protesters.
  • Then they played a video of him running from the protesters he helped rile.
  • Twitter users had a field day with chicken, Forrest Gump and running gifs, some set to music.

Twitter users had a field day with Sen. Josh Hawley's cameo role during Thursday's January 6 committee hearing.

The committee showed the now-infamous photo of the Missouri Republican raising his fist in solidarity with protesters gathered outside security gates as he walked across the East front of the US Capitol from a safe space behind barriers.

Then, they showed a video of Hawley running away after the protesters he helped rile stormed the US Capitol.

That's when the chicken, Forrest Gump and running gifs, including some set to music, fired up Twitter. Here are some reactions:

—Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) July 22, 2022

—Dan Przygoda (@dprzygoda) July 22, 2022

—Terrell (@SeldomS33n707) July 22, 2022

—Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) July 22, 2022

—The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 22, 2022

—John 🌻☮️ (@phidippides26) July 22, 2022

—Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) July 22, 2022

—Eric Jotkoff (@Eric_Jotkoff) July 22, 2022

—Gregg Kilday (@gkilday) July 22, 2022

POLITICO

Jim Jordan urged his GOP colleagues to vote against the Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage, even as House GOP leadership didn't whip its members.

House Judiciary Republicans argued that just because the Supreme Court overturned abortion doesn’t mean they will be overturning other precedents. Different pages? House GOP leadership didn't whip its members one way or another on a Democrat-led bill to protect same-sex marriage. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee and its members, urged their GOP colleagues to vote against the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post

The Washington Post accused Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., of "refus[ing] to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant," in an article published late Tuesday. Politics writer Mariana Alfaro broke down a now viral exchange between Hawley and University of California at Berkley law professor Khiara Bridges over the question of who can get pregnant, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony has been ruined and so has the January 6 Committee

So did you hear the latest news? Yep, Charles Payne accepted my friend request. But also, according to NPR, the January 6 hearings are now extending into July. Yeah, I guess they're using the same calendar as two-weeks to flatten the curve. But thank God, because the stuff I've watched so far has been so riveting. To hell with that summer vacation to Key West. I know what I'm doing the first week or two of July. Yeah.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Home of Steve Bannon swarmed by police after former Trump adviser gets 'swatted'

The home of Steve Bannon was "swatted" Friday after a false alert that the former senior adviser to President Donald Trump had shot someone. The Capitol Hill row house was swarmed by armed police, and streets were closed until 12:30 p.m., after which it was determined that there was neither a shooting nor any other threat, according to a report.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

MAGA rioter angry that Google searches show she's a MAGA rioter

A woman who participated in the January 6th attack on the Capitol is upset her name is forever tied to the insurrection when people Google her. In a recent court filing, Dawn Bancroft's attorney's sought a lesser sentencing citing her compliance with law enforcement, her damaged reputation, and misguided information from former president Donald Trump as reasons for her crime.
PROTESTS
