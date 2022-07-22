ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

WFACF creates emergency fire fund for VFDs

By Angie Lankford
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The Wichita Falls Area Community Foundation has launched an emergency fire fund to assist volunteer fire departments impacted by recent wildfires in the area.

Donations to the fund will be used specifically to help clear fuel costs incurred by VFDs in Wichita, Archer and Clay counties.

Local groups organize donations for area firefighters

Foundation President Leslie Schaffner hopes the fires over the past week will inspire more people to help those who volunteer to help us.

“There’s a lot of attention on our volunteer fire departments, and the hope is that people will recognize the efforts that these volunteers are going to to save our property and save lives and will feel compelled to donate to this,” Schaffner said.

For those interested in donating, you can donate online or find mailing information here .

