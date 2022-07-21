Sadio Mane, Asisat Oshoala win African player of year awards

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to hold talks with Manchester United this week as he seeks to clarify his future amid doubts whether he will remain at Old Trafford this season. The 37-year-old flew back to the UK on Monday evening having missed United’s pre-season trip to Thailand and Australia due to a family issue, with manager Erik ten Hag expected to meet with him in the coming days. Ten Hag is keen to involve Ronaldo in his plans as soon as possible, although it is understood that Ronaldo’s representatives have been attempting to find him a new club after he made it clear he wants to play in the Champions League this season.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO