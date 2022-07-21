Sadio Mane, Asisat Oshoala win African player of year awards

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to hold talks with Manchester United this week as he seeks to clarify his future amid doubts whether he will remain at Old Trafford this season. The 37-year-old flew back to the UK on Monday evening having missed United’s pre-season trip to Thailand and Australia due to a family issue, with manager Erik ten Hag expected to meet with him in the coming days. Ten Hag is keen to involve Ronaldo in his plans as soon as possible, although it is understood that Ronaldo’s representatives have been attempting to find him a new club after he made it clear he wants to play in the Champions League this season.
Reigning World Cup champions France are looking to defend their title, but is there a team that can defy the odds and surprise bettors?. The event in Qatar on FOX Sports is only a few months away, and bettors are already laying down futures bets. Let's dive into a couple of long shots that could potentially ruffle some feathers come fall.
Earlier last week, Liverpool hit a major milestone in their Anfield Road stadium expansion. A massive 300 metric ton roof truss was lifted into place and bolted down with 25,000 bolts. The precise operation took more than 30 engineers and two large cranes, and lasted over 12 hours in the sweltering heatwave. Liverpool’s Vice President of Stadium Operations, Paul Cuttill, said getting the truss in place was a major achievement.
Clubs are constantly working on upgrades to the squad, hoping to create a competitive roster before the end of the summer. Some will do a better job than others, but the beauty of the summer window is that it gives every fan a sliver of hope that their beloved team can make the proper offseason adjustments to succeed next season. With that in mind, let's put the magnifying glass on the world of Serie A transfers and break down the most important deals involving Italian clubs.
Barcelona have contacted Villareal over Barcelona contact Pau Torres as the Catalan club look for a back-up plan should they lose out to Chelsea on Jules Kounde. Barcelona are now also in jeopardy of missing out on Cesar Azpilicueta, after Thomas Tuchel vented his frustration towards the club in a press conference today.
Erling Haaland on his first start for the club got his first goal after 12 minutes as Manchester City won their second pre-season game in the US beating Bundesliga Champions Bayern Munich by one goal to nil mid thunderstorm.
Barcelona are said to still be remaining confident over the exit of Frenkie De Jong from the Camp Nou this summer as Manchester United wait for the response from the players side ahead of attempting to finalise a deal, says a new report. De Jong is still said to be...
Manchester United youngster Alvaro Fernandez could be moving to Preston North end on loan. The left-back did not travel with the rest of the Red Devils squad on the pre-season tour and went to watch Preston with his family on Saturday afternoon to help decide whether or not he should move there for the season.
SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — Scottish golfer Richie Ramsay claimed his fourth European tour title by winning the Cazoo Classic by one shot on Sunday. The No. 329-ranked Ramsay punched the air and roared with delight after holing a par putt from 10 feet at the last hole at Hillside near Liverpool, northwest England.
Julian Nagelsmann was speaking in his last press conference before Manchester City take on Bayern Munich on July 24th, and was very complimentary of the Blue's. City will play Munich in their second pre-season game tomorrow, with the hopes of building fitness before they play Liverpool in six days. Nagelsmann's...
As well as new big money signing Erling Haaland Manchester City have another striker joining their ranks this summer which has went slightly under the radar and that is Julian Alvarez. Manchester City fans got the chance to see him action for the first time in their pre-season friendlies against...
Fewer than half of English Football and Premier League clubs have both their new home and away kits available to buy online ahead of the season, as manufacturers face supply chain issues. Only 44 out of 92 clubs currently have both their 2022-23 season kits on sale. Premier League clubs...
