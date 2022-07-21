ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Sadio Mane, Asisat Oshoala win African player of year awards

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRABAT, Morocco (AP) — Sadio Mane of Senegal has been named African player of the year for the second time. The Bayern Munich forward won the Confederation of African Football award at...

www.foxsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Cristiano Ronaldo set for talks with Manchester United over future

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to hold talks with Manchester United this week as he seeks to clarify his future amid doubts whether he will remain at Old Trafford this season. The 37-year-old flew back to the UK on Monday evening having missed United’s pre-season trip to Thailand and Australia due to a family issue, with manager Erik ten Hag expected to meet with him in the coming days. Ten Hag is keen to involve Ronaldo in his plans as soon as possible, although it is understood that Ronaldo’s representatives have been attempting to find him a new club after he made it clear he wants to play in the Champions League this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: Three long-shot title futures bets to consider

Reigning World Cup champions France are looking to defend their title, but is there a team that can defy the odds and surprise bettors?. The event in Qatar on FOX Sports is only a few months away, and bettors are already laying down futures bets. Let's dive into a couple of long shots that could potentially ruffle some feathers come fall.
FIFA
SB Nation

Liverpool’s Anfield Road Expansion Hits Key Milestone, Remains On Time And On Budget

Earlier last week, Liverpool hit a major milestone in their Anfield Road stadium expansion. A massive 300 metric ton roof truss was lifted into place and bolted down with 25,000 bolts. The precise operation took more than 30 engineers and two large cranes, and lasted over 12 hours in the sweltering heatwave. Liverpool’s Vice President of Stadium Operations, Paul Cuttill, said getting the truss in place was a major achievement.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asisat Oshoala
Person
Mohamed Salah
CBS Sports

Serie A transfer news: Juventus win race to sign Bremer, Dybala to AS Roma, Scamacca, De Ketelaere, Kim, more

Clubs are constantly working on upgrades to the squad, hoping to create a competitive roster before the end of the summer. Some will do a better job than others, but the beauty of the summer window is that it gives every fan a sliver of hope that their beloved team can make the proper offseason adjustments to succeed next season. With that in mind, let's put the magnifying glass on the world of Serie A transfers and break down the most important deals involving Italian clubs.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#African Nations#Rabat#Moroccan#German#Chelsea#Caf
FOX Sports

Richie Ramsay wins Cazoo Classic for 4th European tour title

SOUTHPORT, England (AP) — Scottish golfer Richie Ramsay claimed his fourth European tour title by winning the Cazoo Classic by one shot on Sunday. The No. 329-ranked Ramsay punched the air and roared with delight after holing a par putt from 10 feet at the last hole at Hillside near Liverpool, northwest England.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
BBC

Football kit sales delayed as supply chain issues hit clubs

Fewer than half of English Football and Premier League clubs have both their new home and away kits available to buy online ahead of the season, as manufacturers face supply chain issues. Only 44 out of 92 clubs currently have both their 2022-23 season kits on sale. Premier League clubs...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy