Barcelona make late attempt to hijack Chelsea's £55m move for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde after raising funds by agreeing another rights sale

By Simon Jones for MailOnline
 3 days ago

Barcelona are making a last ditch attempt to persuade Jules Kounde to join them ahead of Chelsea.

Though Sevilla are close to agreement with Chelsea on a £55m deal for the France international, Kounde travelled to Lagos in Portugal for their training camp with terms to be finalised.

Barcelona raised more funds with another rights sale on Thursday and say they will make an offer to rival Chelsea's bid.

Barcelona have made a late attempt to hijack Chelsea's move for defender Jules Kounde

Meanwhile, Chelsea forward Tino Anjorin, 20, is joining Huddersfield Town on loan while right-back Henry Lawrence is set for MK Dons.

Chelsea are looking to bring in Kounde on a five-year deal as they aim to strengthen their central defensive options.

Barcelona manager Xavi is eager to bring in the France international ahead of the new season
Thomas Tuchel is determination for Chelsea to make further additions at centre-back

Thomas Tuchel is eager to bring in more centre-backs following the departures of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

The Blues have already signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli and are holding discussions with Paris Saint-Germain over Presnel Kimpembe. Josko Gvardiol of RB Leipzig is also being considered.

However, Barcelona also have a strong interest in Kounde, with Xavi rating the 23-year-old highly.

