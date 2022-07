News Channel 3 continues to report break-ins throughout the Palm Springs area. The owner of AIM Mail Center off East Palm Canyon Drive also experienced a theft similar to the ones we recently reported. You can see surveillance video of the other break ins throughout the area here. When AIM Mail Center owner Matt Sater, The post More break-ins reported in Palm Springs area appeared first on KESQ.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO