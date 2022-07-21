ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Women’s rugby league captain ‘punched pal’ & called her racial slur after she was confronted for not ‘taking the knee’

By Ed Southgate
 4 days ago
A WOMEN’S rugby league captain punched a teammate eight times in the face and called her the N-word, a court heard.

Bryonie King, 18, left friend Jasmine Rampton in a “crumpled heap” on the floor after she was confronted for not taking the knee before a match, it is alleged.

Bryonie King allegedly punched her teammate eight times Credit: Facebook
She is also accused of calling her the N-word after being confronted for not taking the knee before a match Credit: Twitter

The pair met up to "iron everything out" at at Hartpury College, Gloucestershire, after debating the situation for several hours two days before in March.

Ms Rampton, who firmly supports the Black Lives Matter movement, was upset when she heard King failed to take the knee with the other starting players.

But King claimed she had done nothing wrong when they discussed it, claiming the gesture had gone on for too long and was misguided, Gloucester crown court heard.

Ms Rampton called the conversation awkward and hostile, adding: "I was trying to make her understand my point of view, but this was not going anywhere.

"As the conversation continued it became more and more heated and Ms King left my room.

"It made me feel very emotional. I decided I wanted to get some fresh air and was on my way out through the communal hall when Ms King stood in the door way, preventing me from exiting.

"She told me to go and cry a river. I went to move her arm so I could grab the door handle.

"I used just enough force to move her wrist. She then punched me in the face and she told me that if I touched her again she would do more than hit me.

"I fell to the floor and she continued punching me in the face, I believe seven or eight times. I pulled my arms into my face to protect myself. She called me all sorts of racial names including the N-word."

Mandla Ndlovu, prosecuting, said: "The pair remained deadlocked in this position.

"Ms Rampton then asked Ms King to leave her room, and she duly complied with the request.

"Ms King was in the process of returning to her own room within the building when Ms Rampton caught up with her in the communal hallway.

"Ms King then mocked the tears coming from Ms Rampton, who tried to move out of the way.

"Then without warning, Ms King is alleged to have punched Ms Rampton in the face. She tried to protect herself.

"Ms King is then alleged to have landed two or three more punches, leaving Ms Rampton in a crumpled heap on the floor, covering her face, while Ms King stood over her, looking aggressive."

A witness allegedly heard Ms King say: "Touch me again, I will do something much worse". This was said to have been followed by racial swearing.

King denies a charge of racially aggravated assault, claiming she was acting in self-defence and denies she made any racial comments.

The trial continues.

Comments / 310

Mcat
3d ago

She has every right to refuse to take a knee! She can THINK for herself and she DOES NOT believe in their cause! Forcing is NOT free speech it is TYRANNY!

Reply(39)
157
Hellhound 1
3d ago

If you don’t take a knee some people get offended. I think taking a knee is more offensive to the soldiers who fought, and some that lost their lives to give people the right to decide what they want to do.

Reply(44)
84
american
4d ago

These stupid little people they are the entitled ones no respect for nothing if this country was just a little bit more harsh it might be back the way it used to be this is America you stand for that flag

Reply(20)
65
