Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman is excited to have his chance now that WR Tyreek Hill has moved on to Miami and left the No. 1 receiver spot open in Kansas City. “Definitely opportunity, for sure,” Hardman told NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. “A guy like Tyreek with a lot of targets, I think it’s a lot of targets to go around. Obviously, we’ve got a good group of guys, receivers-wise, so it’s definitely going to be a good year to come up a little bit and just have fun with it and just take advantage of the opportunity.”

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO