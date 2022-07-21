ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Cinemapolis: Now playing

By Dave Ashton
 5 days ago

Catching an independent film in the air-conditioned comfort...

Key Bank hopes to add another Ithaca branch

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A bank branch could be expanding in Ithaca. Key Bank hopes to build a location on South Meadow Street near Wegmans. Planning and Development Board member Mitch Glass opposes the project because it would remove eight trees from the street. The board meets tomorrow at 6 PM to discuss.
ITHACA, NY
Tompkins County considers tearing down former dental building

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — One step closer to demolition. Tompkins County officials are considering tearing down the former Baker Dental building on North Tioga Street in Ithaca. The cost of deconstruction would be $150,000. Legislator Dan Klein is hesitant to move ahead. He wants to explore all possibilities for...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Tompkins County reports first COVID-19 death since mid-June

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new death reported from COVID-19 in Tompkins County. Officials say the resident marks the county’s 64th passing in the pandemic. It’s the first death from the virus since June 14th. Other numbers in Tuesday’s COVID-19 data: seven people are hospitalized, there are...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY

