Cinemapolis: Now playing

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A bank branch could be expanding in Ithaca. Key Bank hopes to build a location on South Meadow Street near Wegmans. Planning and Development Board member Mitch Glass opposes the project because it would remove eight trees from the street. The board meets tomorrow at 6 PM to discuss.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — In Ithaca, there are over 62-hundred buildings. The city is aiming to have them all become energy efficient by 2030 in a program called Electrify Ithaca. Doctor Luis Aguirre-Torres is the city’s Director of Sustainability. With seven and a half years to complete the...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — One step closer to demolition. Tompkins County officials are considering tearing down the former Baker Dental building on North Tioga Street in Ithaca. The cost of deconstruction would be $150,000. Legislator Dan Klein is hesitant to move ahead. He wants to explore all possibilities for...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A new death reported from COVID-19 in Tompkins County. Officials say the resident marks the county’s 64th passing in the pandemic. It’s the first death from the virus since June 14th. Other numbers in Tuesday’s COVID-19 data: seven people are hospitalized, there are...
