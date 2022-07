Life science lease ups in Mission Bay have made the neighborhood the most sought-after office market in San Francisco, according to a new CBRE report. The waterfront southeastern neighborhood has a 15 percent vacancy rate, the lowest in the city and well below the 24 percent vacancy rate in San Francisco’s overall office market in the second quarter. Some downtown neighborhoods, such as SOMA and Yerba Buena, are still seeing vacancy rates of more than 30 percent, according to CBRE data.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO