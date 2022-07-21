ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PSO restores power for west Tulsa residents after stolen ground wire caused outages

By Abbie de Vera, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
PSO rapidly restored power to hundreds of west Tulsa customers.

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (07/21; 8:54 p.m.) — PSO confirmed the ground wire on their substation was stolen, and this led to power outages in west Tulsa.

PSO explained that power has been restored to all impacted customers in this area.

According to the Public Service Company of Oklahoma [PSO] website about 1,471 customers are without electricity as of 5:30 p.m.

“We have been able to restore service to most of the people who were initially out by shifting a mobile substation. The cause of the outage is under investigation,” said Wayne Greene of PSO.

As of 6:15 p.m., there are only 661 customers without power.

PSO crews are working on getting electricity fully restored.

©2022 Cox Media Group

69-year-old man dead after Tulsa County crash

TULSA, Okla. — A 69-year-old man is dead after a crash on the southbound US-75 ramp at 66th St N, about 1 mile north of Tulsa, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Loretta Willis, age 68 of Tulsa, was driving a Hyundai Genesis with one passenger, 69-year-old Glenn Willis of Tulsa.
West Tulsa power outage impacts over 1,000 customers

TULSA, Okla. — According to the Public Service Company of Oklahoma [PSO] website about 1,471 customers are without electricity as of 5:30 p.m. “We have been able to restore service to most of the people who were initially out by shifting a mobile substation. The cause of the outage is under investigation,” said Wayne Greene of PSO.
