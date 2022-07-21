Bryan Harsin: Inquiry into Auburn program 'unfounded'

MORROW — WorkSource Georgia is hosting an on-site hiring event July 27. The event will be held at 3000 Corporate Center Drive in Morrow from 11 a.m. to noon. To request interview time, email Clayton@worksourceatlreg.org.
ATLANTA - A Fulton County judge disqualified Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis Monday from continuing to investigate state Sen. Burt Jones’ alleged role in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Jones, R-Jackson, this year’s Republican nominee for lieutenant governor, was among 16 Republicans who formed an...
The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of July 18 to July 25, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Larico Kanare Anderson♦ , 39, Knights...
CONLEY — Clayton County police are searching for a man who allegedly killed one woman and left another person injured at a home in Conley on July 21. Police say Charles Wise, 69, shot to death Monique Miles, 34, at a home on Richard Way. Officers discovered a second victim in the home and administered life saving measures until transported to a hospital.
Comments / 0