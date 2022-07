The first look at Sauron’s ‘beautiful form’ has just been released at SDCC 2022 and people on Twitter are reacting. Anson Boon’s Sauron has just received their first look at SDCC in a new Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer. The Sauron we got to see in the trailer is only one of Sauron’s many forms. This one in particular is Sauron’s “beautiful form” that he uses to deceive Middle Earth. He is described in J.R.R. Tolkien’s texts as unbearably beautiful, Sauron takes this form in order to trick the key players they need in order to forge the Rings of Power.

