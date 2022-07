Stanley Earl Ishee, 81 of Louin, MS, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, (only 3 days away from his 82nd birthday) at his home in Louin, MS. He was born Thursday, July 25, 1940, in Louin, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 24, 2022, from 1:00 until 2:00...

LOUIN, MS ・ 19 HOURS AGO