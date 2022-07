Heartbreaking news out of Detroit. The massive search we told you about early Monday morning for Jacob Hills has come to a tragic and unthinkable end. According to FOX2 in Detroit, the body of 18-year-old Jacob Hills was found early Monday morning. Police have told FOX2 that the case will be a murder investigation and that the young recent Grand Blanc High School graduate suffered gunshot wounds. Currently, there are no suspects in custody.

GRAND BLANC, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO