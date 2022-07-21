Ravel Morrison joins Wayne Rooney's revolution at DC United, becoming the former Derby manager's first signing since returning to MLS

Wayne Rooney has persuaded Ravel Morrison to join him at DC United.

The midfielder has signed a one-year deal with option for another year.

Morrison played under Rooney at Pride Park, making 38 appearances and scoring five goals after joining the Rams in July 2021.

Ravel Morrison has joined his former Derby manager Wayne Rooney at DC United

Rooney took Morrison to Derby originally, giving him another chance in English football

The duo also played against each other early on in Morrison's career.

'Wayne worked closely with Ravel during his time as manager of Derby County,' Dave Kasper, DC United president of soccer operations, told the club website.

'Ravel is an incredible talent and his ability to create and score goals is impressive.

'He has played at the highest levels during his career and his vision, creativity and ability on the ball will be a huge asset for us.'

Rooney and Morrison have been friends since they were at Manchester United together

Jamaica international Morrison began his career at Manchester United alongside Rooney, but he made only a few senior appearances before moving to West Ham in 2012.

The 29-year-old has had spells at Birmingham, Middlesbrough, QPR and Sheffield United among others, as well as playing in Holland, Italy, Mexico and Sweden.

He also represented England at several youth levels, before switching his international allegiance to Jamaica.

Morrison (left) scored five goals in 38 appearances during his year at Derby last season

Rooney took the DC United managerial job on earlier this month after leaving Derby

He made his debut for the team in 2020, before scoring his first goal in March this year in a 2-1 win over Honduras in a World Cup qualifier.

In total, he has 13 caps for Jamaica, scoring two goals.

DC United said Morrison has joined on a free transfer using Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) pending receipt of his P-1 visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

Morrison has signed through 2023 with an option to extend in 2024.