Shock update in Mary Anderson death with cause revealed after ex Matthew Davis ‘harassed her online’

AUTOPSY results have been released in the case of a 23-year-old woman who was found dead in her truck before a massive search for her ex-boyfriend.

Officials have concluded that Mary Anderson died of a gunshot wound to the head with her death ruled a homicide.

Ex-boyfriend Matthew Davis, 34, was pursued by cops after Mary's body was found Credit: Facebook

Autopsy results for Anderson's ex Matthew Davis, 34, were also revealed after he was killed during a confrontation with Vermont police.

Mary, 23, had last been seen in New Hampshire on Saturday night. Her body was found days later, at 12.55am on Tuesday, in the back of her truck.

Mary's family reported her missing on Sunday evening after she didn't return home from seeing her friends.

Friends and family said they began to worry that Mary was with an ex-boyfriend when strange social media posts on fake Snapchat and Instagram accounts under Mary's name appeared.

Few details have been released about their relationship but a close friend told The Sun that she never talked about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Davis.

The ex died following an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday night after he ran from investigators and later lunged at police with a knife, Vermont State Police said in a statement.

Autopsy results confirmed that Davis died from gunshot wounds to the torso, and his manner of death was deemed a homicide.

Vermont officials are working with state agencies in Massachusetts and New Hampshire to investigate the circumstances surrounding Mary's death.

'HARRASSED ONLINE'

Mary and her ex-boyfriend dated for three years before breaking up last November, her mom said.

A friend of Mary's told WCVB that Davis had been harassing Mary online when she disappeared.

"She never made any inklings that he was going to be dangerous or violent towards her," friend Alicia Giannino said.

But Davis did use Instagram as a way to torment her, Giannino added.

"He was tagging her locations - where she worked, where she went to school. He was trying to damage her emotionally," the friend told WCVB.

Police found the ex-boyfriend's car near Mary's house the day before her body was discovered.

This comes after Davis spent years behind bars due to a violent incident in 2009, investigators said.

A police report said that Davis violently stabbed a man who was dating his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his two children, WCVB reported.

Davis reportedly hid in his ex-girlfriend's closet before jumping out and attacking the new boyfriend, the report shows.

Police found him hours later and arrested him.

State police are urging anyone with information about Mary's case to come forward.

Anyone with video from around the time of her death is asked to call the Vermont State Police Barracks in Westminster at 802-722-4600 or provide an anonymous tip online.