Looking beret French! President Macron dons traditional headwear on visit to southern France

A fancy-looking Emmanuel Macron donned the beret for a sing-song down in Argeles-Gazost, southern France on Thursday.

A beret-wearing Macron, 44, was visiting the Pyrénées in the far-south of France, close to the country's border with Spain.

The president is shown breaking into song along with shepherds in the beautiful countryside of southern France.

A cheeky Macron points to his Beret while grinning at the traditional singer behind him, before joining back in with the chorus, in a video shared by BFMTV.

He's stood next to his wife Brigitte Macron, 69, who joins in with the singing.

Macron is visiting the region while the Tour de France takes place, with French presidents traditionally taking trips around the country while the event is on.

But Macron's smile seemed to slip as the song went on, perhaps reminding him of simpler times.

Macron's maternal grandparents, Jean and Germaine Noguès (née Arribet), are from the Pyrenean town of Bagnères-de-Bigorre in Gascony. He is said to have commonly made trips to see his grandmother in his youth.

Some online sleuths complained the French president was out of tune, but others were all for letting Macron take a breather after a hard-fought campaign that saw him beat Marine le Pen to the presidency on 24 April.

'The President appears distant and haughty,' said one Twitter user in French after watching the video.

'Has he nothing else to do?' asked another.

Keeping busy, Macron also visited the 18th leg of the Tour de France on Thursday, scheduled to end on Sunday.