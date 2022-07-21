ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Looking beret French! President Macron dons traditional headwear on visit to southern France

By Tom Brown For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A fancy-looking Emmanuel Macron donned the beret for a sing-song down in Argeles-Gazost, southern France on Thursday.

A beret-wearing Macron, 44, was visiting the Pyrénées in the far-south of France, close to the country's border with Spain.

The president is shown breaking into song along with shepherds in the beautiful countryside of southern France.

A cheeky Macron points to his Beret while grinning at the traditional singer behind him, before joining back in with the chorus, in a video shared by BFMTV.

He's stood next to his wife Brigitte Macron, 69, who joins in with the singing.

Macron is visiting the region while the Tour de France takes place, with French presidents traditionally taking trips around the country while the event is on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I2Ysx_0goPeDTd00
A fancy-looking Emmanuel Macron donned the beret for a sing-song down in Argeles-Gazost, southern France
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hbaQm_0goPeDTd00
A cheeky Macron points to his Beret while grinning at the singer behind him, before joining back in with the chorus, in a video shared by BFMTV. He's stood next to his wife Brigitte Macron, 69, who joins in with the singing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CShTz_0goPeDTd00

But Macron's smile seemed to slip as the song went on, perhaps reminding him of simpler times.

Macron's maternal grandparents, Jean and Germaine Noguès (née Arribet), are from the Pyrenean town of Bagnères-de-Bigorre in Gascony. He is said to have commonly made trips to see his grandmother in his youth.

Some online sleuths complained the French president was out of tune, but others were all for letting Macron take a breather after a hard-fought campaign that saw him beat Marine le Pen to the presidency on 24 April.

'The President appears distant and haughty,' said one Twitter user in French after watching the video.

'Has he nothing else to do?' asked another.

Keeping busy, Macron also visited the 18th leg of the Tour de France on Thursday, scheduled to end on Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Europe heatwave: Thousands escape wildfires in France, Spain and Greece

Residents and holidaymakers have fled towns and villages in France, Spain and Portugal as fires are whipped up by high winds and tinder-dry conditions. More than 11,000 people have been forced to leave France's south-western Gironde region in the past few days. Dozens of fires are burning in Portugal and...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: A look back at this year's Tour de France

Through the villages and across the mountains, the Tour de France took its pack of cyclists on a cross-country journey that culminated on the Champs-Elysees. A new champion, Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark, won the race on Sunday, finishing off a three-week trek that took riders from the Danish capital of Copenhagen and down the eastern side of the country through the Alps and into the south. From there, it was back to Paris for the end.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Travel + Leisure

The 20 Best Islands in Europe

There are few things more delightful than sipping a cold drink while lounging on a remote island, especially when it also involves earning a European stamp in your passport. This year's list of the best islands in Europe offers no shortage of inspiration, with seaside escapes so glorious that seven of them land on the World's Best Islands list.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brigitte Macron
Person
Marine Le Pen
Person
Emmanuel Macron
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 stage 21 preview: Route map and profile of 116km road to Champs-Elysees

The 2022 Tour de France comes to a close on Sunday with a 116km jaunt to the Champs-Elysees in Paris. The traditional stage 21 truce means Jonas Vingegaard will get to enjoy the procession to the French capital alongside his Jumbo-Visma teammates at the end of a long, hard month, and modern tradition dictates the winning team drink champagne as they ride.They may well have sore heads from Saturday’s celebrations after sealing the yellow jersey in style, earning a one-two on the stage 20 individual time trial with the green jersey of Wout van Aert pipping teammate Vingegaard to the...
SPORTS
The Guardian

Basque country, Brittany and Jura: three epic camping road trips across France

I came across the Route Thermale on an old, dog-eared map while trying to find a coherent route across the Pyrenees. Scanning the winding mountain roads I noticed, in tiny print, the words “Route Thermale” against the D918. I was intrigued. I turned to my phone and discovered that the route was financed by Napoleon III to join up the spa towns across the mountains – a perfect “slow road” adventure. My map had it marked as being “scenic” for almost its entire length, and it wasn’t hard to see why.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern France#Res#French President#Argeles Gazost#Bfmtv#The Tour De France#Pyrenean#Bagn Res De Bigorre
BBC

Tour de France Femmes: Dutch rider Lorena Wiebes wins stage one

Dutch rider Lorena Wiebes won the first stage of the inaugural Tour de France Femmes, edging compatriot Marianne Vos in the final sprint in Paris. Wiebes, of Team DSM, swept past three-time road world champion Vos to clinch the leader's yellow jersey with the historic win on the Champs-Elysees. Belgian...
CYCLING
SB Nation

Women’s Euro 2022: England, Sweden, Germany and France book semifinal spots

The Women’s Euro 2022 continues to entertain and amaze as teams battled each other to reach the semifinal stage of the tournament. England, Sweden, Germany and France, all of whom won their groups, beat Spain, Belgium, Austria and Netherlands respectively to advance from quarterfinals. ENGLAND 2-1 SPAIN. Given that...
UEFA
BBC

British man Aran Chada feared drowned in Italy after saving son

A British man is feared to have drowned after jumping from a boat in Italy to save his son. Aran Chada, from Leicestershire, was at Lake Garda on holiday with his partner and two children, the local coastguard told the BBC. The family had rented a boat on Friday when...
ACCIDENTS
960 The Ref

Vingegaard has first Tour de France win all but secured

ROCAMADOUR, France — (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to...
CYCLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Twitter
US News and World Report

Italy Fights Wildfires From Tuscany to Trieste

MILAN (Reuters) -Fire brigades in Tuscany on Wednesday battled for a second day to control a wildfire that has forced hundreds to evacuate, while a blaze in northeast Italy spread to Slovenia and threatened to leave the city of Trieste without power and water. Wildfires have broken out in several...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Rishi and Liz go to war over China: Team Truss member Sir Iain Duncan Smith is 'surprised' the ex-chancellor claimed to be tough on Beijing, listing a 'litany' of examples from Uyghur genocide to threatening Taiwan that happened while he was in No11

Rishi Sunak’s get-tough stance on China was last night called into question by his Tory leadership rival. As the former chancellor declared Beijing to be ‘the biggest long-term threat to Britain’, allies of Liz Truss accused Mr Sunak of being ‘soft on China’ and pursuing closer trade links.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

502K+
Followers
53K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy