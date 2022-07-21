ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves trailer starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Rege-Jean Page debuts at San Diego Comic-Con

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Paramount Pictures descended upon San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday and debuted the first trailer for their highly-anticipated Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

The adaptation of the iconic game created by E. Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson in 1974 features a star-studded cast such as Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Rege-Jean Page.

Those stars were joined by co-stars Hugh Grant and Sophia Lillis at the movie's SDCC panel, along with producer Jeremy Latcham and writers-directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tR106_0goPdt9000
The adaptation of the iconic game created by E. Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson in 1974 features a star-studded cast such as Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Rege-Jean Page
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qPeMQ_0goPdt9000
Paramount Pictures descended upon San Diego Comic-Con on Thursday and debuted the first trailer for their highly-anticipated Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

The trailer begins with Chris Pine's character saying, 'Here's the thing. We're a team of thieves, and when you do this, you're bound to make enemies.'

He's seen with the rest of his team - played by Page, Rodriguez, Lillis and Justice Smith - taking a golden helmet, as Pine adds, 'Sometimes those enemies come looking for revenge.'

The next shot shows a battlefield as a dragon swoops in overhead, while Pine and his team are seen running for shelter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17mqQt_0goPdt9000
The trailer begins with Chris Pine's character saying, 'Here's the thing. We're a team of thieves, and when you do this, you're bound to make enemies'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n86f6_0goPdt9000
He's seen with the rest of his team - played by Page, Rodriguez, Lillis and Justice Smith - taking a golden helmet, as Pine adds, 'Sometimes those enemies come looking for revenge'

'Truth be told, we helped the wrong person steal the wrong thing,' Pine says, as a red horn is shown that has some sort of nefarious purpose.

'We didn't mean to unleash the greatest evil the world has ever known,' Pine adds, while villainous characters are seen wielding that evil power.

Pine adds, 'But we're gonna fix it,' while Rodriguez asks how they'll pull that off, though he's at a loss for words.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RDXFP_0goPdt9000
'Truth be told, we helped the wrong person steal the wrong thing,' Pine says, as a red horn is shown that has some sort of nefarious purpose
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E4Jjt_0goPdt9000
Pine adds, 'But we're gonna fix it,' while Rodriguez asks how they'll pull that off, though he's at a loss for words

'Figure it out over a drink?' she asks, as Pine immediately responds, 'Probably best' as they start walking, seemingly towards a pub.

Pine adds if they're going to have a 'fighting chance' they're going to need strength, which is seemingly provided by Rodriguez, who's seen taking out a number of knights.

Pine adds they will also need courage, which Page supplies, magic, handled by Smith, 'and you,' he said, looking at Lillis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LpXDP_0goPdt9000
'Figure it out over a drink?' she asks, as Pine immediately responds, 'Probably best' as they start walking, seemingly towards a pub
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BDCAu_0goPdt9000
Pine adds they will also need courage, which Page supplies, magic, handled by Smith, 'and you,' he said, looking at Lillis

The next shot show Lillis turning into a massive creature, which Smith tells Pine is an 'owlbear' to defeat some more enemies before morphing back into her human form.

The trailer winds down with a number of shots including Page fighting off several enemies as Rodriguez adds, 'I'm glad he's on our side.'

The trailer also shows a number of quick shots including Hugh Grant's character along with a number of complicated visual effects shots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IK91e_0goPdt9000
The next shot show Lillis turning into a massive creature, which Smith tells Pine is an 'owlbear' to defeat some more enemies before morphing back into her human form
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48EeVG_0goPdt9000
The trailer winds down with a number of shots including Page fighting off several enemies as Rodriguez adds, 'I'm glad he's on our side'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TrYt5_0goPdt9000
The trailer also shows a number of quick shots including Hugh Grant's character along with a number of complicated visual effects shots

The trailer comes to an end with Pine saying, 'But whatever happens, we'll be ready' and a shot where Lillis asks Pine what he brings to this particular operation.

'I'm a planner. I make plans,' he says, though Lillis counters he has already made the plan, though he adds, 'If the existing plan fails, I make a new plan,' as Lillis adds, 'So you make plans that fail?'

Rodriguez adds, 'He also plays the lute,' as Pine adds, 'Not relevant,' as we see a quick shot of him playing the lute as the trailer comes to an end.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released in theaters March 3, 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kNIJu_0goPdt9000
'I'm a planner. I make plans,' he says, though Lillis counters he has already made the plan, though he adds, 'If the existing plan fails, I make a new plan,' as Lillis adds, 'So you make plans that fail?'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C0Knu_0goPdt9000
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released in theaters March 3, 2023

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sophia Lillis
Person
Chris Pine
Person
Dave Arneson
Person
Michelle Rodriguez
Person
Hugh Grant
Person
Gary Gygax
