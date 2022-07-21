JANUARY 6 HEARING RECAP: GOP leader Kevin McCarthy called Jared and Ivanka 'begging for help' and Kayleigh McEnany says Trump's video should have come earlier

Follow DailyMail.com’s coverage of the primetime finale of the January 6 select committee hearings. The Thursday evening Capitol Hill event will wrap up the panel’s initial presentation of their case against former President Donald Trump’s involvement in the Capitol attack last year.

Donald Trump ended January 6, 2021 walking into the White House and not saying anything to staff

The January 6 panel wrapped their televised Thursday primetime series finale hearing at 10:45 p.m.

The last image of Donald Trump on January 6, 2021 was shared by the panel on screen, showing the former president walking into the White House wearing his black overcoat.

He did not say anything to his staff, the select committee claimed.

‘Mike Pence let me down,’ Trump tweeted at 6:01 p.m. on the day of the Capitol riot.

Chairman Bennie Thompson, who was joining from isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 this week, said the panel is pursuing several more witnesses for testimony.

Vice Chair Liz Cheney, a Republican, said that the hearing was really ‘a series of confessions by Donald Trump’s own’ people as further proof their investigation was not just a one-sided ‘witch hunt’.

Cheney said that Americans must consider if Trump can ever hold a position in public office again, ending with: ‘See you all in September’

03:33

'I don't want to say the election is over': Donald Trump says in outtakes of January 7, 2021 remarks

Outtakes of Donald Trump’s January 7, 2021 address to the nation shows the former president stumbling over words, slamming the podium and insisting he won’t say the ‘election is over.’

The awkward video shared at Thursday’s January 6 select committee hearing sparked laughter from the audience, which included some lawmakers and a lot of media.

‘This election is now over. Congress has certified the results,’ Trump said in the remarks while reading off the teleprompter.

But this statement caused him to pause and say: 'I don't want to say the election is over, I just want to say, ‘Congress has certified the results’ without saying the election is over. OK?’ Trump said in the raw footage where he was speaking to his daughter and Senior Adviser Ivanka.

He also said that ‘yesterday is a hard word for me’ and told Ivanka to take it out of his remarks where he condemned the ‘heinous’ Capitol attack.

03:21

Kayleigh McEnany said Donald Trump's video address to the nation on January 6 should have 'of course' been done sooner

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that Trump’s video telling rioters to stop their assault on the Capitol should have ‘of course’ come sooner.

The January 6 select committee shared raw video footage of Trump recording the remarks he shared on Twitter saying he ‘loved’ the rioters but was telling them it was time to go home and respect law enforcement.

Trump took hours to release the video, but in the meantime was watching the riot unfold on television and tweeting about how Mike Pence was a ‘coward.’

The former president also did not stick to a script that was prepared for his recorded remarks.

The House select committee showed a transcript of what he was supposed to say during their hearing Thursday, including: ‘I am asking you to leave the Capitol Hill region NOW and go home in a peaceful way.’

Witnesses told the panel that Trump did not want to use the word peaceful, even when his daughter Ivanka Trump urged.

03:05

Jared Kushner says Kevin McCarthy called him 'scared' and asking for help stopping the Capitol riot on January 6

Jared Kushner said that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was ‘scared’ on January 6, 2021 as his testimony shared Thursday revealed that the GOP lawmaker made a call to Jared and Ivanka ‘begging for help.’

‘Saw my phone ringing, turned the shower off, saw it was Leader McCarthy whom I had a good relationship with,’ Kushner recalled during video testimony to the January 6 panel.

Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former senior advisor claimed that McCarthy ‘told me it was getting really ugly over at the Capitol and said, ‘Please, you know, anything you can do to help, I would appreciate it.’'

‘I don’t recall a specific ask, just ‘anything you can do.’ Again, I got the sense that they were scared,’ he said of McCarthy and other lawmakers.

02:54

Ex-White House Counsel Pat Cipollone wouldn't 'reveal communications' on whether Donald Trump wanted rioters to stop

Former Trump White House Counsel Pat Cipollone wouldn’t say whether Donald Trump actually wanted rioters to stand down at the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Cipollone, in a pre-recorded interview with investigators, said he would not reveal communications he had with the former president.

'I can’t think of anybody on that day who didn't want people to get out,' Cipollone said when asked if there was any staff at the White House that did not want the attack to end.

When further pushed on if President Trump wanted rioters to leave, there was an awkward pause for Cipollone as he looked at his representation.

'I can't reveal communications,' he finally replied. 'But obviously I think, you know, yeah…'

02:36

Don Jr. used a Godfather reference to tell Mark Meadows to get his father to condemn the Capitol rioters on January 6

Donald Trump Jr. demanded that White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that his father needed to ‘condemn this s*** ASAP’ when urging him to tell the Capitol rioters to disperse that day last year.

A text exchange between Don Jr. and Meadows was shared by the January 6 select committee on Thursday evening.

It shows Meadows claiming that he ‘agrees’ the president needed to do more than tweet about respecting Capitol Police and said he was ‘pushing it hard’.

‘This is one you go to the mattresses on. They will try to f*** his entire legacy on this if it gets worse,’ Don Jr. said in the message just before 3:00 p.m. on the day of the attack.

Later in a conversation with the January 6 investigators, the younger Trump said that the saying ‘go to the mattresses’ is a Godfather reference for ‘going all in.’

02:13

Video shows fist-pumping pro-Trump Senator Josh Hawley RUN from rioters on January 6

Republican Josh Hawley is seen running through the Capitol away from the Senate chamber on the day of the Capitol riot in a video shared by the January 6 committee.

This is a juxtaposition to the image of the Missouri pro-Trump senator outside the Capitol that day pumping his fist at the far-right rioters.

Laughters erupted inside the Cannon House Office Building hearing room on Thursday when Hawley was seen on security cameras running in slow motion as the Capitol was breached.

01:59

Former Trump press aide claims Trump could have made a statement 'instantly' on January 6 if he wanted

Sarah Matthews, a former press aide to Trump who quit on January 6, told the panel Thursday that he could have made public remarks in 60 seconds if he wanted to.

The panel detailed the layout of the White House, showing the vicinity from the Oval Office and Dining Room to the Press Briefing room and Rose Garden, where presidents usually deliver remarks.

'We just heard Mr. [Pat] Cipollone say that President Trump could have gone to the press briefing room to issue a statement at any moment. To give you a sense of just how easy that would have been, let’s take a look at a map of the West Wing,' Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger said at the hearing.

‘How quickly could the president have gotten on camera in the press briefing room to deliver a statement to the nation?’

‘It would take probably less than 60 seconds from the Oval Office dining room over to the press briefing room,’ Matthews said.

‘If the president had wanted to make a statement, and address the American people, he could have been on camera almost instantly,’ she added.

The panel used this as further proof that Trump didn’t want to do anything to stop the riot.

Kinzinger insisted that some aides were worried what Trump would say in unscripted comments.

01:41

A picture of Donald Trump shared by the January 6 select committee during Thursday’s hearing shows the former president the moment that he was informed about the Capitol riot.

The image, with the words ‘Minute 11’ as its caption, shows Trump in the Oval Office in his black overcoat with an unamused look.

Panel member Elaine Luria claimed that the moment in the picture was when the former president was told what was happening at the Capitol as he arrived back at the White House after his rally on the Ellipse.

She then said that he spent the next two hours in the White House dining room with Fox News playing on the television.

The committee shared a rendered model of the White House and proximity of the Oval Office to the dining room, which is where they said that the former president watched the riot unfold.

01:30

Donald Trump CHOSE not to tell Capitol rioters to stop, January 6 panel claims

Representative Adam Kinzinger said that Donald Trump did not ‘fail’ to act on January 6 and that his silence was intentional to allow rioters to attack the Capitol.

‘Trump did not fail to act during the 187 minutes between leaving the Ellipse and telling the mob to go home,’ the Illinois Republican said at Thursday’s January 6 hearing. ‘He chose not to act.'

Democratic Representative Elaine Luria of Virginia accused Trump of actually ‘summoning the mob to D.C.’ that day.

01:16

Chairman Bennie Thompson says January 6 hearings will reconvene in September

The January 6 panel will reconvene in September to continue presenting their case against Donald Trump to Americans, Chairman Bennie Thompson said via video during Thursday’s hearing.

‘As we’ve made clear throughout these hearings, our investigation goes forward,’ Thompson said during his presentation from isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

‘We continue to receive new information every day. We continue to hear from witnesses,’ he added. ‘We will reconvene in September to continue laying out our findings to the American people.’

Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney, one of the two GOP lawmakers on the panel, took on some of Thompson’s duties – like maintaining order in the hearing room.

Thompson said the finale of the first series of hearings would ‘remind you of what was happening at the Capitol, minute-by-minute as the final, violent, tragic part of Donald Trump’s scheme to cling to power unraveled while he ignored his advisers, stood by and watched it unfold on television.’

00:59

Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger, one of the two GOP members on the January 6 panel, shared a preview of what the select committee's primetime hearing Thursday will focus on – Trump’s actions in the White House during the riot.

'What was he doing while the Capitol was under siege? See for yourself,' Kinzinger tweeted, sharing a video. 'Donald Trump is a disgrace to America.'

The video shows four officials who served in Trump’s administration White House confirming the then-president was watching television at the White House while the U.S. Capitol was being attacked.

'To the best of my recollection he was always in the dining room,' former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said during her deposition.

Mike Pence's former national security adviser Keith Kellogg said, 'I think they were really just watching TV,' according to the preview.

White House aide Molly Michael recalled: 'It's my understanding he was watching television.'

00:47

The House January 6 select committee is kicking off its primetime finale hearing Thursday evening by featuring testimony from two former Donald Trump White House aides who stepped down due to the Capitol attack.

Matthew Pottinger is a former deputy national security adviser from Trump’s White House and Sarah Matthews is a former press aide.

Both witnesses resigned immediately after the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot that interrupted the congressional certification of President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory over Trump.

Although Thursday's event is the last in a ‘series’ of hearings, the panel has previewed that they are just getting started on the investigation into the former president and what really happened that infamous day.

The last of the eight hearings featured a more-packed-than-usual room in the Cannon House Office Building, with some notable lawmakers making an appearance.

Among those in the audience are Washington Democratic Representatives Pramila Jayapal and Sheila Jackson Lee.