Brighton in talks with Arsenal target Florian Grillitsch as they look to bolster midfield ranks following Yves Bissouma's departure... while Taylor is Richards set for QPR loan deal
Brighton are in talks to sign Austria holding midfielder Florian Grillitsch, 26, who is a free agent after leaving Hoffenheim.
While Seagulls midfielder Taylor Richards is joining QPR on loan.
Grillitsch spent five seasons in the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim and can play in both midfield and defence.
The Austrian has previously been linked with a move to Arsenal, but Brighton are set to snap up the versatile star from under the noses of the Gunners and bring him to the Amex Stadium.
Brighton are looking to reinforce their midfield area after Yves Bissouma's departure to Tottenham, and Grillitsch is player who can offer the same attributes as the Mail international who became a big favourite with the Seagulls before his £30million to north London.
Grillitsch's ability to play in defence would also bolster Graham Potter's backline having lost Dan Burn to Newcastle in the January transfer window.
Brighton have so far this summer brought in Julio Enciso from Libertad in Paraguay and Simon Adingra from Norwegian side Nordsjaelland.
The Seagulls could also see a midfielder leave the club, with Taylor Richards set to seal a loan deal to Championship side Queens Park Rangers.
Richards has only made four first-team appearances for Brighton and spent last season on loan at Birmingham City.
Brighton kick-off the new season away at Manchester United on Sunday 7 August before entertaining Newcastle in their first home game of 2022-23.
