16-year-old speaks out about Fire Island shark attack

NEW YORK -- A 17-year-old is now in custody following the deadly shooting of a 14-year-old boy last week in Harlem. Police say the suspect turned himself in Monday, accompanied by a family member and lawyer. He is expected to face several charges Tuesday in Manhattan Criminal Court, including murder, attempted murder, assault and criminal use of a firearm. CBS2 spoke with the father of the 14-year-old victim last week. "He was a child, just going to the store with his best friend," Damon Streeter told CBS2's Nick Caloway. "They took my son from me."Police said 14-year-old Justin Streeter and his 15-year-old friend...

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 21 MINUTES AGO