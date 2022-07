Season 14 of Apex Legends, Hunted, kicks off in just a few weeks. And as with all seasons of the game so far, it comes with a new legend. Fans were excited to learn just how the newest legend to enter the game, Vantage, would sound, given the teasers that the official Apex social accounts dropped included journals written by a young girl who sounded energetic and filled with excitement.

APEX, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO