Comic Con | Melissa Chavez

To say that drag is having a moment would not only be an understatement, it would be factually incorrect. Drag (as we know it today) has been around for far longer than mainstream culture even realizes; you can stream the evidence in documentaries like P.S. Burn This Letter Please and The Queen. What some outside the queer community may perceive as a “moment” is really drag receiving the mass recognition and respect that generations of queer performers were denied — and the next generation is ready to take the stage. That’s exactly what they do in Discovery+’s docuseries Generation Drag, which follows...

TV SERIES ・ 23 MINUTES AGO