ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

Suspect in custody after shootout with Brooklyn Park police

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o0885_0goP32m500

Police in Brooklyn Park arrested a man Thursday afternoon after the suspect and an officer exchanged gunfire during a standoff.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension confirmed the agency is investigating the shooting and Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruley said there were no injuries reported.

In a press release Thursday evening, Bruley said officers were called to a home in the 8200 block of Douglas Lane North around 3:40 p.m. on reports of an unwanted man inside the home.

"When officers arrived, the suspect was inside the home armed with a gun and was breaking out the windows. The suspect refused to surrender, continued to damage the home and fired his gun several times," Bruley wrote.

According to Bruley, preliminary information indicates the suspect and an officer exchanged gunfire during the standoff.

He said the suspect then continued to fire shots in the home and a neighbor told people the suspect also shot at her when she was exiting her home.

"Brooklyn Park SWAT and Crisis Negotiators along with Hennepin County SWAT, Maple Grove SWAT, Plymouth SWAT and Hennepin County Violent Offenders Task Force contained the suspect inside the home and eventually negotiated his surrender," Bruley stated, adding the suspect is currently in custody in the Brooklyn Park Jail.

The BCA is expected to provide more details on Wednesday.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

May death of 2-year-old in Minneapolis ruled a homicide

More than two months after a 2-year-old boy died in Minneapolis, his death has been ruled a homicide. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office announced Sunday that 2-year-old Ona'Je Prince Sincere Jackson-Jones has been ruled a homicide, with his cause of death from complications of multiple blunt force injuries. The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Brooklyn Park, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn Park, MN
CBS Minnesota

Officer involved in Brooklyn Park standoff identified

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the police officer who fired his weapon during a standoff in Brooklyn Park on Thursday.Officer Hassan Robertson, who has been with the Brooklyn Park Police Department for five years, fired his squad rifle during a standoff with a 30-year-old man, the BCA said.Officers were responding to a home invasion on the 8200 block of Douglas Lane when the suspect began firing his gun.Investigators recovered a semi-automatic pistol at the scene.The BPPD requested that the BCA investigate the incident.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

Mekhi Speed to be sentenced Monday for murder of Otis Elder

The 18-year-old whose crime created a chain of events that led to the fatal shooting of Amir Locke by Minneapolis police will be sentenced Monday for the murder of Otis Elder. Mekhi Speed was 17 years old when he admittedly shot and killed Elder while making a drug deal in St. Paul on the night of Jan. 10, 2022.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Police#Shooting#Plymouth Swat#Bca
KARE 11

Police seek child missing from foster home

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are asking for public help in locating a 10-year-old girl who left her foster home and is unaccounted for. Majestii Newsom was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday, and authorities are worried about her safety. The foster home she left is on the 1500 block of Queen Ave. N, but investigators say Majestii is "familiar" with the 1600 block of Thomas Ave. N. Residents in that neighborhood are encouraged to keep an extra diligent eye open.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Minnesota

Driver arrested after leading police on a chase, sideswiping 2 cars

EAGAN, Minn. -- A Twin Cities man is in custody after leading police on a chase Friday afternoon through the south metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says the pursuit started around 2:20 p.m. when a trooper tried to stop a vehicle for passing on the shoulder on southbound Interstate 94, just north of the Lowry Hill tunnel in Minneapolis.
EAGAN, MN
kfgo.com

Bloomington boy faces drug overdose charges

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A 17-year-old boy is charged in the fatal drug overdose of a 15-year-old girl from West St. Paul. The Dakota County Attorney’s office says the teen from Bloomington is facing one count of third-degree murder for providing the fentanyl that resulted in her death. The girl was unconscious and not breathing on the morning of Apr. 20 and later died in the hospital.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

At least 1 person hospitalized following crash on I-35 near Forest Lake

FOREST LAKE, Minn. -- At least one person was hospitalized Sunday afternoon following a crash on Interstate 35 in the north metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 4:20 p.m. on the interstate's northbound lanes near Forest Lake. A Toyota Yaris compact car and an Acura TSX sedan were traveling south on the freeway when the Yaris sideswiped the Acura, causing both vehicles to roll into the median.MnDOT traffic cameras in the area showed good Samaritans working to pull someone out of one of the cars. Later, the cameras captured a helicopter landing on the freeway and crews loading one victim into the aircraft. Troopers are investigating the crash. It's yet unclear how many people were involved or the extent of their injuries. Forest Lake is located roughly 30 miles north of Minneapolis. 
FOREST LAKE, MN
fox9.com

Trinity Ottoson-Smith murder suspect indicted, bail raised to $2 million

(FOX 9) - A man charged with murdering a child as she played on her trampoline now faces new charges and a higher bail in connection with the deadly incident. D’Pree Shareef Robinson, 19, of Minneapolis has been charged by a Hennepin County Grand Jury with two counts of first-degree premeditated murder and one count of first-degree murder (with intent). Robinson was previously arrested and charged with second-degree murder as a result of the shooting.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Cottage Grove man sentenced to prison for string of bank robberies

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Cottage Grove man was sentenced to four years in prison for stealing thousands of dollars from three Twin Cities banks last November.According to court documents, Michael Prall, 43, used force, violence and intimidation to steal from multiple banks.Prall stole $2,558 from a U.S. Bank in Bloomington on Nov. 5 and $4,589 at a Bremer Bank in Woodbury on Nov. 19.On Nov. 30, Prall visited a Wells Fargo bank in Cottage Grove and presented a note to the teller directing her to give him the money in the cash drawer. Court documents say Prall threatened to shoot the teller or someone else in the bank if she did not do as he told. The teller complied and he fled on foot. Police located and arrested Prall shortly after the incident.Prall was sentenced to 57 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
COTTAGE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Adult driver, 3 juvenile suspects arrested following assault, pursuit in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Four people, including three juvenile suspects, are in custody following an alleged assault and subsequent police pursuit in Brooklyn Park Wednesday, according to police.Just after 3:30 p.m., police say officers responded to a business on the 7600 block of Brooklyn Boulevard on the report of an assault. Police were told that two suspects physically assaulted a boy and left in a vehicle. Witnesses at the scene informed police of the suspect vehicle description and said the occupants had firearms. Ten minutes later, an officer spotted the vehicle on Brookdale Drive at Noble Avenue and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver didn't stop and a pursuit began. At one point, the officer used a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver to successfully end the pursuit near the 7000 block of Brooklyn Boulevard. The adult driver fled, but three juvenile suspects were arrested in the vehicle. The adult driver, who ran into the nearby neighborhood, was soon located and taken into custody. Three firearms were recovered from the vehicle, police said, and all occupants were arrested for weapon-related crimes. 
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

Charges: Anoka County inmate escaped from custody after sneaking into employee car

ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 30-year-old man now faces additional charges after he escaped from custody Wednesday by sneaking into an Anoka County employee’s vehicle. Terence Martin, 30, was being transported back to jail after visiting a hospital when he escaped from custody. Martin managed to hide inside an Anoka County employee’s vehicle, who drove away without realizing an inmate was with her, according to the criminal complaint.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
72K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy