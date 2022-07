Chances are you will get lost when you arrive at 106 Seafood Underground in Inglewood. The restaurant is located in a residential backyard and there are no signs on the street. But if you trust us not to lead you astray (or onto someone’s private property), you will be rewarded with some truly excellent mariscos right outside of LAX. Operated by a member of the Coni Seafood family, 106 Seafood Underground is no fly-by-night operation: it’s a full-fledged restaurant with table service, a shaded patio, and QR code menus. Order the flaky whole grilled snook for the table, plus other shareable dishes like a refreshing green apple ceviche and camarones borrachos with a spicy tequila-infused, tomato-chile sauce.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO