ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Drivers arrive in Iowa for IndyCar race weekend

By Scott Reister
KCCI.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa — IndyCar is here. Many drivers made an appearance at the River Center in...

www.kcci.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCCI.com

Pato O'Ward wins Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300

NEWTON, Iowa — Pato O'Ward is the winner of Sunday's Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300 race at the Iowa Speedway. O'Ward finished second in Saturday's race, the Hy-Veedeals.com 250. Josef Newgarden, the winner of Saturday's race, led for the majority of Sunday's race and looked poised for a weekend...
NEWTON, IA
The Associated Press

Hy-Vee pumps millions into Iowa for IndyCar extravaganza

NEWTON, Iowa (AP) — The longtime premise in Iowa of “If you build it, he will come” originates with the 1989 “Field of Dreams” movie. A twist on the slogan could be used this weekend at Iowa Speedway, where sponsor Hy-Vee has taken an “if you promote it, they will come” approach to the star-studded IndyCar doubleheader. The grocery chain headquartered in West Des Moines has spent approximately $10 million to rejuvenate the 7/8-mile (1.4 km) paved oval built in 2006 to recruit top musical acts to perform Saturday and Sunday and stage family-friendly events all over the Iowa Speedway facility. “I think this is a big, big deal for the city, and I don’t say this in a disparaging way, but if you look at a lot of these small towns in Iowa, these small towns are struggling and they need a boost,” Hy-Vee CEO Randy Edeker said. “We feel like Hy-Vee should be investing in small-town Iowa right now. We should be out helping them grow, finding something that we can be proud of and put together three or four days that will be great for the city.”
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Dew Tour set-up begins in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Both professional and beginning skaters are getting ready for the upcoming Dew Tour in Des Moines. Organizers are starting to set up at Lauridsen Skatepark, near the Des Moines River. Equipment and tents have already been put up in preparation. This is the second year...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

IndyCar Race Weekend continues

NEWTON, Iowa — Fans from all over the country packed the Iowa Speedway to see IndyCar Race Weekend, meet some drivers and see the big name concerts perform, including Florida Georgia Line and Tim McGraw. "They're honestly super excited for the concerts," said Christina Gayman of Hy-Vee. Title sponsor...
NEWTON, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newton, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Newton, IA
Sports
City
Des Moines, IA
KCCI.com

Hot air balloon makes 'tight' landing in Des Moines neighborhood

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hot air balloons filled the skies over Des Moines Monday morning ahead of theNational Balloon Classic in Indianola this weekend. However, the planned flights did not go without a hitch. One balloon pilot made a landing in a backyard. The balloon landed in the 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines’ newest brewery opens Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa — The newest microbrewery and taproom will open in Des Moines Wednesday. Big Grove Brewery said it will open Wednesday. The taproom will open for the general public at 3 p.m. at 555 17th St. “The 10-barrel brewery and expansive taproom and patio are located on...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

IndyCar Race Weekend comes to a close with some major music stars

NEWTON, Iowa — It's all coming to a close at the Iowa Speedway tonight. From races to concerts, it's been an exciting weekend in Newton. And on Sunday, the festivities are coming to a close with some major musical performances — including Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Klaudia,...
NEWTON, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pato O'ward
Person
Will Power
KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: Ride through Monroe with RAGBRAI in 2013

MONROE, Iowa — When RAGBRAI announced it would ride through Monroe in 2013, the town was quick to work on a plan to take advantage. As KCCI’s Eric Hanson reports, several town groups raised funds in some creative ways.
MONROE, IA
kniakrls.com

Bridger, Reutzel, And Rain Rule The Night At The Knoxville Raceway

For the second straight Saturday at the Knoxville Raceway, rain interfered with proceedings and this week, it was too much to overcome as showers doused the race track before all three of the A-Mains could get run. The Pro Sprints and 360s were able to get completed with Eric Bridger claiming the Pro Sprints feature and Aaron Reutzel taking the 360s. The 410 show was just being pushed to a start when for the second time on Saturday rain halted racing. Another rain shower delayed racing for around an hour early in the night. The tentative plan is for the 410 feature race to be made up during season championship night on August 27th. Meanwhile, next week will be the final chance for drivers to run before Nationals week begins as the All-Star Circuit of Championship visits.
KNOXVILLE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar#Iowa#Racecars#Kcci Sports
KCCI.com

Pavement buckles on Interstate 80, causing lane to close

WAUKEE, Iowa — The heat is so strong on Saturday that it was enough to cause part of a road to buckle. A photo from Sarah Bowman was taken on Interstate 80 near Waukee. Viewers have reported slowed traffic and lane closures as a result of the damage to the road.
WAUKEE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
kyoutv.com

Dangerous heat on Saturday, some storms here or there

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We stay on the warm side of things through the early part of the weekend as a storm system approaches. A few storms are possible tonight, especially in our southeast Iowa counties. That activity diminishes early on Saturday, leaving behind a very sunny, hot, and humid atmosphere. Highs likely reach the upper 90s, with some locations touching 100 degrees. Heat index readings will be above 100 for multiple hours during the day; make sure to take heat-related precautions.
OTTUMWA, IA
WHO 13

Road buckle shuts down portion of Interstate 80

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A road buckle shut down a portion of Interstate 80 in West Des Moines on Saturday. The road buckle occurred westbound on I-80 near the Jordan Creek Parkway entrance ramp. The westbound lanes were shut down for several hours while law enforcement and Iowa DOT repaired the road. No accidents […]
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

I-35 southbound reopens hours after crash

VAN WERT, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation reported a crash forced the closure of the southbound lanes of Interstate 35 south of Van Wert. The incident happened around 7 a.m. Monday. A detour was in place at the Van Wert exit. Hours later, traffic was flowing once again.
VAN WERT, IA
WHO 13

How those with no shelter in Des Moines handle heatwaves

DES MOINES, IOWA — People often take the air conditioning and running water for granted on a scorching summer day. But how do people without a place to stay manage the temperatures? The temperatures got to a dangerous 100 degrees on Saturday and it felt even hotter. Central Iowa Shelter & Services (CISS) in downtown […]
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy