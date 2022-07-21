ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

COVID cases appear to be leveling off, but LACo still on pace for mask rule

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
Photo by Brian Feinzimer / A Noise Within

hospitalization numbers released Thursday show Los Angeles County remains on track to have another indoor mask-wearing mandate implemented by the end of next week, but daily numbers of new cases may be leveling off.

Los Angeles County moved into the “high” level of COVID-19 community activity last week, when the average daily rate of virus-related hospital admission rose to 10.5 per 100,000 residents, surpassing the threshold of 10 per 100,000. On Thursday, county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the admission rate over the past week rose to 11.4 per 100,000.

Absent a major reduction in hospital numbers over the next week, the county will likely still be in the “high” category on July 28, triggering a new indoor mask mandate beginning July 29.

The move appears inevitable, although Ferrer offered a slim glimmer of hope that things might change. She noted that the rate of 11.4 admissions per 100,000 is only slightly above the threshold of 10 per 100,000, so things could change.

Although dozens of counties in California are also in the “high” virus-activity category, Los Angeles is the only one considering a mask mandate. Ferrer again defended the move Thursday, saying the virus is continuing to disproportionately impact Black, Latino and low-income residents, and it is causing severe illness among some patients. She said wearing a mask is a simple and effective way to help curb transmission.

“We feel like, unfortunately, for some people, this is still a virus that can cause a fair amount of devastation,” Ferrer said during an online media briefing. “At this point, we have tried to ask people to make their own decision about masking … and that hasn’t been very successful. We think many more people are likely to go ahead and put on those masks (if a mandate is issued).”

She acknowledged a lack of any formalized enforcement plan, saying the county relies primarily on education in hopes of convincing people to wear face coverings. She also said the county does not expect business owners to become enforcement agents.

“We rely heavily on people understanding why it’s important for us to add in this layer of protection at this point, and most people in the past have gone ahead and been compliant,” she said. “We’ll continue to work with everyone and make sure there’s good information.”

She noted that during previous mandates, very few businesses were cited for violations.

The county reported 8,691 new COVID cases on Thursday, raising the overall total from throughout the pandemic to 3,245,259. Another 18 deaths were also reported, giving the county a cumulative death toll of 32,584.

The average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 16.4%.

Ferrer noted that despite Thursday’s high daily number of new cases, the average daily number over the past week was about 6,700 per day, roughly the same as the previous week, indicating a possible leveling off of new infection numbers. She said the county will continue to monitor the numbers to see if the trend continues.

Daily numbers reported by the county are believed to be an understatement of actual virus activity in the county, due to residents’ growing use of at-home tests, the results of which are often not reported to health officials.

According to state figures, there were 1,329 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Thursday, up slightly from 1,328 on Wednesday. Of those patients, 142 were being treated in intensive care, up from 137 a day earlier.

If a new mask mandate takes effect, it will remain in place until the county falls back to the “medium” virus-activity category for two weeks.

Masks are already still mandated in some indoor spaces — health care facilities, transit hubs, on transit vehicles, airports, correctional facilities and shelters. A universal mandate would spread the requirement to all indoor public spaces, including shared office spaces, manufacturing facilities, retail stores, indoor events, indoor restaurants and bars and schools.

8,000+ new COVID cases in LA County, 20 new deaths

Nearly 8,100 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Los Angeles County on Friday, July 22, along with 20 more deaths, but the number of virus patients hospitalized took a sharp downturn. According to state figures, there were 1,247 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Friday, a surprisingly large single-day...
Orange County COVID cases, hospitalizations, deaths keep rising

The number of people hospitalized with a COVID-19 infection in Orange County was 315, with 50 of those patients being treated in intensive care, according to the latest state figures. The hospitalizations reported Friday cap Orange County’s COVID-19 Omicron-variant-driven summer wave, which continues to push infection rates and hospitalizations upward,...
COVID-19 Update: Mask Mandate Still Likely to Start on July 29

In her weekly media address yesterday, LA County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer reported 8,691 new cases of COVID-19, with 1,329 current hospitalizations and 18 new deaths. As usual, Ferrer said the new case numbers represent a significant undercount, since so many people are now using home test kits that do not get counted in the official totals. But even so, the numbers are higher than they were during the Delta surge last summer, the County still remains in the “high” community tier as defined by the CDC, and it’s still likely that a renewed indoor mask mandate will go into effect next Friday, July 29.
Los Angeles Could Pause Mask Mandate Plans If Covid Case Numbers Drop Next Week, Says Top Health Official

Los Angeles Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer today gave Angelenos a ray of hope on the looming prospect of a universal countywide mask mandate next week. While caveating her statement with “I think it’s highly likely we could stay in High” — meaning the CDC’s High community category — “should we start seeing steep declines in our [case] numbers next week, because we know hospitalizations are this lagging indicator, we are likely to want to take a pause on moving too quickly on indoor universal masking. Because if our cases start a steep decline, it’s likely that our hospitalizations will take a steep decline [two weeks later].”
LA County COVID-19 hospitalizations top 1,300, highest since mid-February

Another 6,450 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Los Angeles County Wednesday, while the number of virus-positive patients in county hospitals topped 1,300. According to state figures, there were 1,328 COVID-positive patients hospitalized in the county as of Wednesday, up from 1,299 on Tuesday. Of those patients, 137 were being treated in intensive care, the same number as the previous day.
West Nile Virus Found in San Marino

Two mosquito samples taken in San Marino have tested positive for West Nile virus, bringing to three the number of positive mosquito samples in Los Angeles County this season, the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District announced last week. Scott Kwong, who serves as San Marino’s representative to the...
Barger, L.A. County Doctors Push Back Against Threats Of Return Of Mandatory Indoor Mask Mandate

With the threat of Los Angeles County Department Health officials reinstating indoor mask mandates next week, County doctors and leaders are pushing back. With mask mandate talks on the rise,COVID-19 cases are rising within County hospitals, Dr. Brad Spellberg, CMO, and Dr. Paul Holton, Chief of Staff, both from LAC+USC Medical Center, say 90 percent of those patients are not admitted because of the virus.
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 7/22/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 4,278 new reported cases. Since July 14, hospitalizations increased by 19%, with 249 and 35 COVID-19 ICU cases. Since last Thursday, San Bernardino County has reported 14 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 4,864 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
Los Angeles On City-Wide Tactical Alert After Mass Shooting

DEVELOPING STORY: At least three people were killed and many others wounded after gunfire broke out in Peck Park in Los Angeles. The entire city is on a tactical alert as police hunt down those responsible for the attack. Graphic photos from the scene show one car covered in blood with a lifeless body nearby. Click here to get the KWAM NewsTalk Memphis App — your number one source for political news in the Mid-South.
Palmdale mayor in hospital, testing for auto-immune disorder

Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer was at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles Thursday undergoing tests for an auto-immune disorder after spending two days at Antelope Valley Hospital. Hofbauer was transferred from Antelope Valley Hospital to Cedars-Sinai on Wednesday night. He watched the Palmdale City Council meeting on Tuesday night from...
