Los Angeles County, CA

LA County provides $4.5 Million in grants to local arts organizations

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture is providing more than $4.5 million in grants to 227 local organizations through its Organizational Grant Program, the department announced Thursday.

The two-year grants range from between $900 to $112,000 each and can be used by recipients for any current critical needs.

More than 80% of grantees have budgets under $1 million, with the program stating its goal to address systemic inequity in arts funding. The recipients include Street Poets, UCLArts & Healing, Japanese American National Museum, Museum of Latin American Art and Film Independent. The department said 14% of the recipients are also first-time grantees.

The Organizational Grant Program is the longest-running arts grant program in LA County, providing funding to a diverse range of arts nonprofits.

“These grants sustain our arts organizations in the short term, during a very challenging time,” said Holly Mitchell, chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. “But they have a long-term effect too, strengthening our arts and culture ecosystem that, when it is robust and inclusive, brings resources to hardly reached communities and direct access to quality arts activities and programming.”

For UCLArts & Healing, the grant money will help provide free art sessions and training program scholarships.

“During this time of escalating need, our healing-centered programming is critical for under-resourced communities, students and professionals living and working throughout Los Angeles County,” said Ping Ho, the founder and director.

The Japanese American National Museum will be able to create virtual and in-person public programs with the funding, according to Ann Burroughs, president and CEO.

Film Independent will use the money to help celebrate the 30th anniversary of its artist development programs.

“We are so grateful to L.A. County for their many years of support in our ongoing fight to build a more inclusive and equitable industry,” said Katie Walker D’Angelo, senior director of development.

Applications for grants were reviewed by 75 expert panelists across several sectors of Los Angeles’ arts communities

