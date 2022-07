Click here to read the full article. New Frasers Group CEO Michael Murray picked up the call for the British government to overhaul costly business rates taxing shops for the right to occupy commercial property and typically amounting to as much as 50 percent of the location’s annual rent. In a Nutshell: Frasers pointed to new stores, its Hugo Boss investment and a handful of acquisitions as some of the highlights for the year ended April 24. Taking over Missguided, Studio Retail (SRL) and Danish sport retailer SportMaster will help the fashion company “unlock new e-commerce capabilities and access a wider...

RETAIL ・ 16 MINUTES AGO