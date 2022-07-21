IOWA POLL REVEALS PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE PREFERENCES
THE DES MOINES REGISTER’S IOWA POLL FINDS A MAJORITY OF...kscj.com
THE DES MOINES REGISTER’S IOWA POLL FINDS A MAJORITY OF...kscj.com
Trump was never a president...He was and is a business man plotting ways to keep power and line his pockets. He made a huge profit off of ill informed people, willing to give away their money and vote. A VIOLENT CONTROL OF OTHERS IS WHAT HE CRAVES, AND ALWAYS HAS.
God forbid Biden get a second term. He's done enough damage in the 18 months he's been in office.
I think Trump running again would be a mistake. Too much animosity lingers with Dems. He’s been living in their heads for years now. He’s their boogeyman. I voted for him but I just don’t think he can pull it off. I don’t think anyone the Dems put up will be much of a threat tho given the current debacle in the Whitehouse now. We need a strong Republican candidate.
Comments / 25