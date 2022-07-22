Read full article on original website
Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties DLC Release Trailer
Check out the release trailer for Dying Light 2's upcoming Bloody Ties DLC. The DLC releases on November 10th!
Overwatch 2's Newest Hero, Ramattra, Is An Omnic Anti-Hero And A Key Part Of The Game's Next Chapter
As a part of the Overwatch League Grand Finals, Activision Blizzard has revealed the next hero coming to Overwatch 2. Ramattra is an omnic radicalized by the Omnic Crisis--the war that directly led to Overwatch's formation--and humanity's mistreatment of his people. However, rather than join the Agents of Overwatch in their attempts to bring peace to both sides, Ramattra is more interested in enacting his own brand of justice, putting him at odds with the organization.
This God Of War Ragnarok PS5 Vs. PS4 Graphics Comparison Video Reveals The Differences
Sony's next big PlayStation exclusive, God of War Ragnarok, launches on November 9 for PS4 and PS5. You might be wondering how the game compares for the two consoles. We've already heard the PS4 version makes the console sound like a jet engine, but what about the graphics?. GameSpot has...
Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Unlock Prince Eric
Generally speaking, unlocking characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a pretty straightforward affair, with many of them being easily found via opening realms or discovered early on as part of the main story path. However, Prince Eric is likely to be one of your final character unlocks, requiring a little more work than usual. But don't worry, as we'll tell you what you'll need to do to bring the love of Ariel's life to your valley.
A "Notable" Number Of Destiny 2 PS5 Players Are Still Using The PS4 Version
Like several other games of the PS4 and Xbox One era, Destiny 2 received a new-gen console update shortly after the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S systems launched. The upgrades were pretty substantial, but on PS5, many players have still been playing the PS4 edition of Destiny 2. Bungie has...
Infinity Ward Fixes Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition Confusion | GameSpot News
Did you pick up the Modern Warfare Vault Edition? Good news! You’re getting 10 hours of double xp and double weapons xp tokens. Initially this offer was only available to purchasers of the Vault edition that picked up the game via one of the previous, recent Call of Duty titles: Modern Warfare 2019, Black Ops Cold War, or Vanguard.
Ubisoft Games Could Be Returning To Steam
It looks like Ubisoft's games could be coming back to the Steam platform after several years of being off of it. One such game could be Assassin's Creed Valhalla. A Github user by the name of YoobieRe discovered that the source code for the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ubisoft Connect page has been recently updated and now contains the word "Steam." Specifically, it reads, "Internal Dev/QC - Assassin's Creed Valhalla [STEAM]."
Trials Of Osiris Rewards This Week In Destiny 2 (November 4-8)
Destiny 2's weekly high-level PvP mode Trials of Osiris is now live. Fans of intense multiplayer competition can head to Saint-14 to grab their Trials card, check their loadout, and try their luck to earn a coveted Adept weapon once again. You can also see where Xur is, just in case the Agent of the Nine has something in his inventory can give you a slight edge in the arena. Here's where you'll play Trials of Osiris this weekend and what weapons you can earn for going flawless.
Multiplayer Co-Op Saves Get A Brilliant Reimagining With Grounded's Shared Worlds System
Playing online games with friends can be a frustrating experience. If the game is hosted on a server, you have to depend on that server being up and stable. If the game is hosted peer-to-peer, the host might have to be actively playing the game, or have a machine in their home they can use to host a server. Obsidian's Grounded, however, has found a genius way around all of this--and it's something other developers should look to replicate where possible.
Destiny 2 Is Getting A New Dungeon On December 9
With Season of Plunder drawing to a close, Bungie has begun teasing what's next for Destiny 2 in Season 19. One activity that the studio did confirm this week in its weekly blog post is a new dungeon, which will arrive on December 9 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET. This new high-level PvE event will be active from the first Friday of Season 19, but Bungie didn't share any more details regarding which enemies players will encounter or which location they'll visit.
Lord Of The Rings Movie Rights Still With Warner Bros, CEO Confirms
Warner Bros. Discovery still owns the rights to The Lord of the Rings movies, the company's CEO has confirmed. David Zaslav stated this during an earnings call this week. Earlier this year, Swedish gaming giant Embracer purchased Middle-earth Enterprises--and obtained the movie rights in the process--but just how that deal factors into the theatrical plans for the Lord of the Rings series remains to be seen.
Overwatch 2 Ramattra Official Reveal Trailer
Originally a war machine, Ramattra shed his munitions for a shield to protect his people by promoting peace and tranquility. His ideals weren’t far removed from his fellow Shambli monk, Zenyatta. However, Ramattra’s story is one of hardships, trauma, and a magnified view of humanity’s harsh realities.
Nintendo Switch OLED Pokemon Edition Is Available Now
The special-edition Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Nintendo Switch OLED launched today, November 4. Multiple retailers offered preorders ahead of launch but sold out quickly. If you're looking to pick up the console today, Best Buy and Walmart currently have the bundle in stock. You can only order it for pickup at your local store, though.
Best Xbox Gifts For 2022: Games, Accessories, And Cool Merch
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. With the holidays around the corner, it's time to start thinking about gifts for loved ones and friends. If you're shopping for someone who is an Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One owner, there are plenty of excellent potential gifts to buy them. From brand-new game releases and awesome accessories to clothing and other merch, we're sure that you'll be able to find a product that would make the family and friends on your list happy this holiday. But to help you out, we've rounded up a few dozen potential gift ideas.
The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me – Character Introduction Trailer
Will the Lonnit Entertainment crew learn to work together and survive their host's traps? Or will art mirror life and they all die one-by-one, just like in their serial killer documentaries?
Sker Ritual - Episode 1: The Cursed Lands of Lavernock Trailer
Descend into hell in the latest for Sker Ritual trailer, introducing Episode One: Cursed Lands of Lavernock. Here's a look at some new gameplay, showing off what's to come in the co-op survival FPS' first DLC episode.
Kojima Calls Abandoned Rumors A "Nuisance"
We already know that Hideo Kojima is working on a new game, but the beloved creator decided to sound off on some rumors that have swirled for years now. On the latest episode of his podcast, Brain Structure, Kojima confirmed that rumors of his involvement with the indie game Abandoned are false, and that he didn't even understand them at first.
Get The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD For Its Best Price Yet
If you haven't picked up The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for Nintendo Switch, you can snag it for only $30 at Target as part of the retailer's early Black Friday 2022 deals. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the game since launch, making it a great time to check out one of the most divisive games in the Zelda franchise.
Cutscene Animation: "The First Sage of Buer" | Genshin Impact
"Compile everyone's wisdom in the name of the archon." In the confrontation with Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal, the Akasha has returned to its original function. Now, the First Sage of the God of Wisdom Buer shall condemn the false god with its aid.
God of War (2018) Full Story Recap
2018’s God of War packed a lot of story into its 20 hour campaign. Not only did it have the Herculean task of reinventing the franchise’s central anti-hero, Kratos, but it had a whole new world of myths and legends to introduce. Whether you played the original back in 2018 and want a story recap, or you’re just jumping in to prep yourself for Ragnarok, let’s break down the story so far.
