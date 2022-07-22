Aristo****S II Re:ERECTION

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022-- From atop the frozen throne of Icecrown Citadel, the Lich King Arthas Menethil—once a fierce paladin prince consumed and corrupted by a misguided zeal to save his people at any cost—marshals his undead army into war against the inhabitants of Azeroth. Blizzard Entertainment announced today that the forces of the Horde and the Alliance will have another chance to bring a fitting end to one of World of Warcraft ® ’s most iconic villains starting September 26, when the company releases Wrath of the Lich King Classic ™, the authentic re-creation of WoW ® ’s acclaimed second expansion, at no additional cost to all players with an active subscription. This expansion will launch globally at 3pm PDT and will be available on all World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic ™ realms . This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005688/en/ World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King Classic Logo (Photo: Business Wire)

