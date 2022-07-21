Deja Brew benefit for Danny Golden

There’s nothing better than a good meal with a beautiful view and Atomic Hospitality knows it. The group has just opened an 8,000-square-foot pop-up with gorgeous views for a limited time only. Open throughout the rest of the summer, the balmy rooftop pop-up is just above their newly opened pan-Latin restaurant, Tabu. Located in Chicago’s West Loop, the rooftop, which opened this past weekend, features much-loved menu items, drinks, and all the good vibes. Enjoy skyline views, bites from Tabu’s menu, and new dishes by Chef Saul Roman. as you take in the summer sun. There’s also a summer cocktail menu curated by Beverage Manager, Javier Arroyo.
