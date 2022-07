NEW YORK -- A child nearly drowned at a city pool Sunday in Brooklyn. The 5-year-old boy was pulled from the water by a good Samaritan and then lifeguards gave him CPR. It happened at McCarren Park Pool in Williamsburg at around 7 p.m., police said. The pool was packed with people trying to get relief during the heat wave. The situation could've been worse had it not been for good Samaritans, CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported. "I screamed 'Help!' and then I submerged myself into the water to pick him up. He was face down in the water, in like a fetal position," said Anthony...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO