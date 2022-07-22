ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Honeymoon in Paris Following Las Vegas Wedding: 1st Photos

By Beth Shilliday
 3 days ago
While Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kept their wedding small and simple, the newlyweds are going all out for their honeymoon. The couple seemingly chose romantic Paris as their destination to celebrate their new status as husband and wife and are already enjoying a luxury stay.

On Thursday, July 21, Jennifer, 52, and Ben, 49, headed out to dinner in a trendy part of Paris, just hours after the Marry Me star and Argo director were photographed gazing out the window of their luxury hotel at the stunning city. The pair dressed up for their date night, with Jennifer wearing a plunging red maxi-dress while Ben looked dapper in a dark navy suit with a gold tie.

The couple were already on the go after just touching down in the City of Light, arriving in the afternoon wearing casual clothes as Ben and Jennifer held hands while making their way from their car to their hotel. Jennifer turns 53 on July 24, so it looks like the couple will also be celebrating her birthday in Europe, as well as their honeymoon.

The lovebirds married in a small and private Las Vegas ceremony on Saturday, July 16, three months after announcing their second engagement on April 8. Their pair dated and were engaged in early aughts before calling off their nuptials in September 2003 and breaking up the following year.

Jennifer and Ben tied the knot at Sin City’s famed Little White Wedding Chapel. They even stood in line with other future bride and grooms to be to obtain their marriage license.

“We did it,” J. Lo shared on her “On the JLo” newsletter about their wedding nearly two decades in the making. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” she gushed.

“Exactly what we wanted,“ she said of their journey to the altar. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday — all of us wanting the same thing — for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.”

“When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another,” she added. “We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives.”

Scroll down for photos of Ben and Jennifer’s Parisian honeymoon.

Angels Aware
10h ago

Wow is all that I can say, pretty much in every photo He has the same expression on his face, I can’t even find words that would describe this look on his face, but I don’t think that it is good, or happy or peaceful or whatever, it just doesn’t look good for him

Pam
2d ago

Why does he always looks so stressed out

