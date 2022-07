“Rosé All Day” is the lead single from Flare Tha Rebel’s upcoming EP titled Summer You, Summer Me. It’s at once about summer fun and hangs while also addressing the uneven power dynamic inherent in pursuing someone for a relationship. Continuing with Flare’s Art to Empower initiative, “Rosé All Day” aims to raise funds and awareness for a nonprofit. This time, it’s the Metropolitan Organization to Counter Sexual Abuse (MOCSA).

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO