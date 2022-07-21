ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jailed Father Of Missing 6-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Writes Letter To Her Alleged Captors

By Constance Johnson
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The father of a 6-year-old Tennessee girl – missing for more than a year – has written a letter to her alleged captors from his jail cell. “To the person, or persons responsible for kidnapping Summer,” Don Wells wrote. “Not only have you broken [Summer’s] heart and taken her away from...

