BLAINE, Minn. – After securing his third PGA TOUR title Sunday at the 3M Open, Tony Finau was greeted by fellow TOUR pro Scott Piercy. Piercy held a four-stroke lead into the final round at TPC Twin Cities, five clear of Finau, and he maintained a healthy margin into the back nine, overcoming a troublesome blister suffered on his right heel earlier in the week that required going shoeless at times. Piercy was undone by a back-nine 41 Sunday, undone by a triple bogey at the par-4 14th hole, and Finau took the reins with three consecutive birdies on holes 14-16, highlighted by a 32-footer at the par-4 15th.

BLAINE, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO