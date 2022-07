A Trenton man who worked as a cashier at the Home Depot store on Nassau Park Boulevard was charged with four counts of theft for allegedly taking money from the cash register on June 24, June 25, June 26 and June 29. In the most recent theft, he allegedly took $380 in cash from the register and put it in his pocket. He was processed and released.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO