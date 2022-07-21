ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

5 offensive line recruits Michigan State football fans should monitor

By Cory Linsner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eLvf1_0goOEqap00

As July comes to an end, a big portion of the 2023 recruiting cycle has started to wind down with it. Many recruits are making their commitments and making choices on where they would like to play college football.

Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic has put a lot of time on the recruiting trail, and he is hoping that it will pay off.

The Spartans offensive line coach has already put together a nice offensive line class together with 4-stars Clay Wedin and Cole Dellinger to pair with 3-star Johnathan Slack.

Dellinger and Slack project to play on the interior at either guard or center, while Wedin is more of a swing guy who could play inside or outside. It is apparent that Kapilovic will need to add a couple of pure tackles to the mix.

Lucky for him, the Spartans are in the trenches with several top targets. Take a look at who they are:

4-star Payton Kirkland

Payton Kirkland tops the list, as his decision day is closely looming. Kirkland will make his college choice this Saturday, July 23rd. The Spartans have done a very nice job recruiting Kirkland and were the perceived leaders for a short time. At 6-foot-6 and 345-pounds, Coach Kapilovic would love to have Kirkland anchoring his line of scrimmage.

Recently, Miami and Texas have been making pushes for the offensive lineman. The Spartans feel confident here, but it truly is anyone’s recruitment to win at this stage.

Kirkland is a 4-star prospect that ranks as the No. 274 overall recruit in the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

5-star Samson Okunlola

The biggest fish the Spartans OL coach is after, 5-star Samson Okunlola is someone MSU is using every ounce of energy to land. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound product from Braintree, Massachusetts, would be an immediate impact player in East Lansing.

Miami is who many believe are the leaders right now, but the Spartans are nipping at their heels through the relationship that they have built with the star offensive tackle. There is no set date for his decision, but it could come at any time.

Okunlola is a 5-star who ranks as the No. 16 overall player in the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

4-star Miles McVay

Miles McVay is someone the MSU staff has prioritized from the minute they could. From East Saint Louis, Illinois, McVay has made several trips to East Lansing and has been one of Kapilovic’s top priorities in the cycle.

The Spartans are on the shortlist for McVay and are doing everything they can to gain his commitment. McVay is set to decide on August 11th and MSU will be battling his other top schools that include Oregon, Missouri, Alabama and Texas A&M.

McVay is a 6-foot-6, 360-pound 4-star prospect that ranks as the No. 181 overall recruit according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

4-star Chase Bisontis

Chase Bisontis comes from the New Jersey powerhouse Don Bosco Prep, and is one of the most college-ready offensive line prospects in the class. The Spartans have been working on Bisontis for a long time and knocked his official visit out of the park.

A decision could come at any time for Bisontis, who is deciding between his top schools that feature MSU, LSU, Rutgers and Texas A&M.

Bisontis is a 4-star prospect that ranks as the No. 62 overall recruit in the class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

4-star Stanton Ramil

A name that seemingly popped out of nowhere, Stanton Ramil soared up the Michigan State recruiting board. He is now someone the Spartans are heavily prioritizing and are pushing very hard to make a part of the class.

There’s no timetable for a decision from Ramil, it could be by the end of summer, or it could push into the fall. The Spartans are battling against North Carolina, Penn State and Tennessee for Ramil’s commitment.

Ramil ranks as the No. 193 overall recruit in the 2023 recruiting class as a 4-star prospect.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
State
Tennessee State
State
Massachusetts State
City
East Lansing, MI
State
Missouri State
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
State
Illinois State
State
North Carolina State
City
Oregon Township, MI
Local
Michigan College Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
East Lansing, MI
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Michigan State Football#College Football#Recruiting#American Football#Spartans
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

132K+
Followers
176K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy